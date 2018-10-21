A video gaming industry conference striving to show off the Madison area’s cluster of game development attracted a few hundred developers, artists, students and studio leaders to the Alliant Energy Center on Friday.
M-Dev, a one-day event organized by the trade group Wisconsin Games Alliance, aimed to not only attract game creators, but also educational institutions and makers of video-game adjacent technology like virtual reality software. The goal was to shine a light on the growing economic sub-sector, according to WGA executive director Tyler Krucas.
“For us to get the attention that we need to grow, we need to be inclusive of our educators, of our related industries,“ said Krucas. “M-Dev is a reflection of the great community we have here in Madison.”
The Wisconsin Games Alliance itself was founded in 2015 to call attention to the area’s abundance of video game activity. Madison is home to developers behind the Call of Duty franchise, the hit multiplayer game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and licensed titles for Lord of the Rings and Disney.
On the show floor at this year’s event, tables for the University of Wisconsin-Madison user experience design program abutted tables for local studios. At an independent developers booth, people queued up to play a game called Gallus Bazaar Eggscapade, a colorful pixel art game featuring a rooster protagonist.
Danielle Sands, the independent developer behind the game, said the game is a passion project that she’s been working on in her free-time. She wants it to be a relaxing title — instead of fighting anything, you explore a colorful village and a surrounding island, harvesting resources and helping neighbors.
“What I love about people playing the game, is you get to see how they’re interacting with it, how they’re reading it. How people read certain cues might vary,” she said.
Across the room stood a booth for Filament Games, a studio that specializes in developing learning games. Shaina Peshkov, the director of studio operations, said she had fielded a lot of inquiries from people looking for jobs and internships, as well as companies looking to potentially contract out work to a studio.
“There's a lot of people looking for work right now. It's wonderful to know the people in the area, or not in the area, who are looking to get into the industry,” she said.
One person hopping from booth to booth was Sid Ylagan, an artist attending the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. She showed game developers her portfolio of illustrations, from mysterious figures dressed in jackets and robes to fantastical elemental creatures. She said she currently works for Kohl’s as a designer, which “pays the bills,” but isn’t where her aspirations lie.
“I'm new to this whole (video game) scene, but I hope to get into it,” she said. “My favorite thing to draw is people. I'm really into character design.”
Krucas said that a big perk of M-Dev is its intimacy and accessibility, especially compared to larger industry conferences elsewhere.
“You can pretty much sit and talk with any of the speakers, any of the sponsors, any of the organizers. It's a just a lot more friendly vibe,” he said.
The conference also featured a number of panels and talks, on topics ranging from the art of voiceovers to fostering gender diversity in games. There were also two keynotes from national industry leaders: Alyssa Finley, a former director of production at the recently shut-down studio Telltale Games, and Madison local Tim Gerritsen, the studio head at Madison’s Fantasy Flight Interactive and one of the founding members of the WGA.