University of Wisconsin-Madison students got a first impression of Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer building a massive manufacturing campus in Racine County, thanks to an on-campus event Thursday promoting the company and its new partnership with the UW.
On the morning of the first of two “Foxconn Days”, company representatives and university officials alike mingled with students in the lobby of Engineering Hall, a space littered with displays and technological demos. One part of the lobby showed off high-definition LCD screens with 8k resolution, the likes of which will be manufactured at the new facilities in Mount Pleasant. Another table featured medical dummies festooned with biometric sensors, highlighting the company's interests and research in health-related technology.
For many undergraduate students who checked out the event, the flashiness and scope stood out. Logan Kossel, a chemical engineering student, said that he’s seen occasional job fairs or informational sessions in the lobby, but nothing with so much flair, and certainly not for one single company.
“It's usually just a couple tables, just your typical career fair,” said Kossel. “I'm kind of in amazement right now. I'm gonna check things out, maybe get some free promotional items.”
Student Rachel Herman agreed that they had never seen anything with quite so much fanfare — she said that they were attracted to the event because they could hear the music blasting from the event from the classroom down the hall.
The flashy displays and demos at the two-day open-house style event aimed to highlight the kind of technology that Foxconn manufactures, as well as the areas of research that the company is interested in as part of its new UW partnership.
A major goal of Foxconn Days was to expose students to potential career and internship opportunities with the company, which has already begun hiring its regional workforce.
Erika Bennetts, a Foxconn job recruiter on hand at the event, said they’ve received inquiries from all sorts of students trying to figure out how they might be able to fit in with the company.
“I've talked to a lot of students today who are like, 'I'm a chemical engineer major and a sophomore and have no idea what I want to do. What have you got?'” she said.
Alan Yeung, the director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Foxconn, said during his opening remarks at the day’s kickoff that to realize the vision for the Wisconn Valley — the campus that Foxconn is building in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, a project that has received $3 billion in state incentives — all kinds of talent would be needed.
“We need a greater corps of engineers, scientists — they could be computer (scientists), they could be data scientists. We also need liberal arts majors. We need people who can think critically, communicate and collaborate,” he said.
The new UW partnership, he said, would hopefully promote that kind of education, and help Foxconn connect with students from similar backgrounds. The company has already posted hundreds of job postings for both its Wisconn Valley and Milwaukee-based offices.
Some students there expressed interest in learning more about potential job opportunities. Others said they were there to get a firsthand look at the company that has become a major Wisconsin news story, and a major donor to their school.
Foxconn is the recipient of what has been declared the largest tax subsidy in U.S. history to build its regional presence, with the state of Wisconsin promising up to $4 billion in incentives for the firm. In return, the company has said it will build a $10 billion campus and hire 13,000 employees. The unprecedented scope of the incentives package has become a political flashpoint between Republicans and Democrats in the state.
The partnership was announced in August, and corresponded with a $100 million gift to the university, much of which will go toward the construction of a new home for the College of Engineering. Foxconn and the university also announced plans for a new joint multi-disciplinary research facility known as the Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology.
Some students at the fair said they didn’t know much about the political debate over Foxconn’s arrival in Wisconsin.
“I know it's kind of a big deal from the Wisconsin economy,” said Kossel. “It's probably going to create a lot of jobs here in Wisconsin. Other than that, I haven't been too informed on the subject.”
Others had firm opinions. Herman said that she was a critic of the company for reasons related to pollution and human rights, and that she was disappointed that the university had established a partnership with it.
“I'm starting to realize that everyone has their own kind of selfish intentions in life. Everything revolves around money. It's difficult, especially with all the news in the world today, to watch people consistently take money over general human rights,” she said.
There were also fans of the company at the event: “I do support it,” said Lane Kohl, who said she was studying medicine. “I'm from Wisconsin, so I think it's going to be a really good addition for us.”
Other students said that they wanted to ask some questions before making up their mind.
“I know we've given a lot of upfront costs, at least with the state,” said one engineering student, Brian Wiedenfeld. “I'm just sort of evaluating whether the costs are equal to the benefits.”
Jan Wodnicki, a biomedical engineering student, was also there to learn more about how Foxconn planned to “execute its plan” of creating jobs and justifying the incentives package. He said he suspected that the event was trying to “win the vote of public opinion” in the wake of the contentious incentives package.
He said that he was also genuinely interested to learn more about potential internship opportunities. He also expressed interested in a Smart Cities-Smart Futures engineering competition that Foxconn was promoting at one of its tables — he said he might enter himself, possibly with a proposal for a smart parking solution.
Bennetts, for her part, said that most of the questions she’s received have strictly been about jobs, not about the politics or news stories behind Foxconn’s presence in Wisconsin.
“I think a lot of people are excited about all the job opportunities we're bringing to the community,” she said.
Foxconn Days will continue at Engineering Hall on Friday.