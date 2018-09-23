In 2005, I went to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Katrina cleanup. From then on, I became interested in the economic impact of storms and the possibilities around helping people better prepare for and understand weather.
This led me to pursue and obtain a Master’s in Atmospheric Science from UW-Madison and focus my thesis on cloud microphysics.
It was my hope to guide short-term forecasting models to help improve public safety — earlier warnings for floods, thunderstorms and tornadoes — through my thesis research, but I realized that current measurements from satellite and radar technology could not be used to validate these models because the data were neither granular nor accurate enough.
While this lack of information was clearly a problem for me, I knew this information could transform the way the world understood and used weather data, so I set out to fix the problem.
To fill the observation gap I’d uncovered, I knew I needed a new method of collecting weather information from the ground up. To do this, I founded Understory, a weather network and analytics company.
We’re revolutionizing weather data infrastructure by deploying networks of rugged, tamper-proof, maintenance-free, precision weather stations throughout the world.
Understory networks measure 50,000 data points a second and are powered by a cloud-based AI core, which incorporates third-party data sets to create a holistic and complete understanding of the weather for every point within a covered area.
This understanding includes research-grade hail, wind, rainfall, temperature, evapotranspiration and growing degree unit information, which impacts numerous industries, including farmers looking for actionable information to increase crop yields to insurance companies wanting to add efficiency to their claims process by knowing exactly how a property was damaged.
Understory is reaching a global scale to transform weather knowledge and become the backbone of every weather-related decision, and we are doing it all right here in Madison!
While we have networks on three different continents, this monumental undertaking began in Madison, with our gener8tor launch in 2012. Despite wanting to remain in Madison, we ended up moving to the East Coast for a short stint to facilitate fundraising.
During our time away from Madison, the startup community grew by leaps and bounds. As a result, we moved back in 2016. The access to technical talent, great quality of life and the thriving ecosystem that Madison offers make it an incredible environment for any high-growth company.