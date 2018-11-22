Meredith Cook, a Cottage Grove resident and state government employee, has been online dating on and off for about eight years. She said using apps like OKCupid, Tinder and Bumble has been a mixed bag — it can be a grind, and there are plenty of disingenuous or less-than-savory people to sift through.
“You learn how to smell a stinky profile — someone who’s trying to cheat on their spouse or something,” she said.
Now, there’s an online dating platform that promises to be an antidote: The League, a dating app that launched in Madison last month with the promise to screen out “the tire-kickers, the one-night-stands, and the duds.”
“They want it to be professional, educated individuals. I was like, ‘OK, this sounds different from everyone else,’” said Cook, who was one of the initial 500 local residents admitted to the inaugural class of users.
The League was founded in 2014 by the Carnegie Mellon computer scientist Amanda Bradford, who said that her mission was to eliminate sexist dynamics in the dating world. Bradford said men disproportionately have expectations that women let their partner’s career take precedence, or that they be primary child caregivers. Her app, she wrote in a 2015 essay on Linkedin, would be “a community where smart, outspoken, high-achieving women are celebrated and encouraged to progress in their career full-time.”
Representatives from The League initially agreed to an interview with the Cap Times but did not respond to follow-up requests.
Unlike other platforms, the app lets in a select number of users through an admissions-based model, analyzing a candidate’s social media accounts and profile to determine whether they’re League-worthy. A focus on education — although Bradford has said a college degree isn’t necessary — and professional achievement are among the top criteria.
The app also encourages deliberate and selective match-making. Users only have access to five matches a day, unless they shell out money. They’re also allowed to fine-tune preferences to screen out people who don’t align with their preferences for height, ethnicity, education and religion.
The app has received a lot of media attention. The Washington Post called it “the Harvard of dating apps.” Less-kind takes describe it as the “Tinder of self-important people.” The ability to screen matches based on ethnicity has also been a point of contention.
Bradford has claimed that The League’s reputation as elitist is unfair, stressing that its primary mission is a feminist one — to help ambitious women find egalitarian relationships. She also stressed that the app collects ethnicity data in part to ensure a diverse pool of matches.
The company has had a degree of success in its first four years: It currently operates its app in 45 metropolitan markets, and has raised about $2.3 million in venture capital financing. With its Madison launch in late October allowed 500 users off the waitlist, followed by another 500 a few weeks later. The app is still in a “beta” trial phase, following a major overhaul of its design.
Cole Phillips, a community engagement specialist at WPS Health Solutions, is one local adopter of The League. She said she can appreciate the spirit of Bradford’s mission.
“There are different standards for men and women. It is what it is,” she said. “Men are more inclined to sit there and just swipe and swipe and swipe...I’d like to think that women are more deliberate about it.”
As for whether or not the app delivers on that promise, Phillips isn’t sure yet — she hasn’t had many matches so far.
“Ironically, I just got a suggestion for someone who I went out with last year,” she said.
Representatives of the League say that the low match rate is to be expected, given the emphasis on selectivity when it comes to match-making.
Cook too has had very few matches, and is a bit skeptical that the League’s pool of singles are necessarily all that elite: She doesn’t feel people have been putting a lot of effort into their profiles. She also noted that she’s been getting a high number of non-Madison matches, with residents from Milwaukee or Rockford entering her feed.
She said that while she likes the idea of the vetting and screening process, she anticipates some “duds” will get through that filter.
“If someone’s going to be a jerk about it, they’re going to,” she said.
Cook said that’s the tricky thing: Bad actors and bad experiences tend to make people jaded about online dating.
“The hardest thing is to get a group of genuine people who are available to be on a site like this,” she said.