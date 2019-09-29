Sometimes, the right software solution isn’t expensive, and it isn’t complicated. It doesn’t offer 10 extra features you don’t need, that you pay for anyway. For workplace training programs, there’s a gap in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) market for compliance tracking, and Training Tracker is the solution to fill that gap.
According to a 2018 Training report, U.S. companies spent $87.6 billion on workplace training expenditures, with small businesses accounting for one-quarter of the total budget.
Driving the cost of these training programs is the need to maintain compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. For companies maintaining OSHA, OCR, FDA, FTC, or FERPA standards, for example, the threat of fines, or worse, is intimidating but effective. In 2018, the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) levied over $28 million in HIPAA penalties alone. Proper training programs consisting of training tools and employee education may reduce a company’s risk.
When designing a training program, companies can use one or more types of training, including; hands-on, lecture, eLearning, coaching, etc. Training tools are used to assign, track, and report who completed what by when. With so much riding on a company’s training program, the tools used should be easy-to-use, easy-to-manage, and, as Jen Remsik, CEO of Training Tracker, says, “Make compliance easier!”
Training Tracker is an easy-to-use employee training tracking software that keeps your staff up to date and your business in compliance. It puts you in control of your data and enables your company to make business calculations in a way that spreadsheets cannot. From Training Tracker, you can fulfill employee, training, and completion requests with easily created reports, and you can export the data to generate detailed graphs and charts.
“As a former HR manager, I understand the pressure to maintain compliance while being mindful of the employees’ time; and that’s what Training Tracker is designed to do: make compliance easier.” Since becoming Training Tracker’s CEO in 2018, Jen Remsik has moved many businesses away from the inefficient tracking spreadsheet. She says, “There’s too much data, too many deadlines, and too many ways for a spreadsheet to let you down. That’s why we are constantly working to make Training Tracker the best solution to these frequent challenges.”
Training Tracker is designed to track data so you can easily demonstrate your compliance now, and make projections. With a few clicks and added desired date range, you can see what training requirements are needed in the next month, quarter or year to optimize a plan for the future.
Training Tracker empowers companies to achieve a better-trained workforce and be able to prove it when needed. The features are streamlined, straightforward, and won’t overwhelm managers with unnecessary bells and whistles.
As a trusted partner to small and medium-sized businesses, Training Tracker helps solve training and compliance challenges with a simple and effective software solution.