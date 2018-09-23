Cities across the country are experiencing disproportionate influence by the vocal few who can afford to attend council meetings and town halls. There are many residents who know that the topics under deliberation are important and want to participate, but are either busy with family events, work conflicts, live far from city hall or all of the above.
Polco provides cities, counties, state legislators, and news organizations a web-based platform to request and receive referenceable input from the public quickly, easily and affordably. For example, a city can post questions, including relevant background maps and images, for resident input.
Polco and the city share links or embed these questions broadly, and as residents respond, Polco asks respondents to provide their name and ZIP code to verify themselves as residents against city rosters. The verification also helps to organize results by district or ward.
City officials receive reports only of the aggregate tallies: results for the set of all respondents, and aggregate results for the subset who were verified successfully. Individual results and data are never shared.
Through this civic engagement process, local leaders can receive citable results quickly and easily from more than just the vocal few, can see which parts of the city they’re hearing from, which they are not, and understand how people feel. And, at the same time, residents can trust that their was heard, can be trusted, and their privacy preserved.
Polco was founded by two U.S. Air Force veterans with a passion for public service and public policy; and who both believe that, if done thoughtfully, involving more people in public decisions can result in better outcomes for everyone.
After leaving active duty, Nick Mastronardi spent a year at Amazon, Alex Pedersen spent a year at Google, but missing the civic mission and realizing the opportunity, both decided to leave those roles.
They felt that innovations in communication technology were coming to the public sector and wanted to ensure they were built well and with public interest in mind. Nick and Alex still serve in the Air Force Reserves.
In 2016, Polco relocated from the Austin area and, since then, Madison’s tech community and vibrant civic scene have helped fuel Polco’s growth. Polco won the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Competition IT Category, The Wisconsin Innovation Awards “People’s Choice Awards,” and The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s “Pressure Chamber” Golden Suitcase award.
Polco also won the VetCon pitch competition in Silicon Valley. During the same time, Polco’s initial three clients, which included Dane County, swelled to include nearly a dozen municipalities in the county and two dozen across the state. The combination of credibility from these accolades along with nationwide growth has helped Polco raise growth funding and increase their team to 11 people. Altogether, Polco is now being used in over 60 communities across 16 states, and continues to expand nationally.