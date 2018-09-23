Over the past decade-plus, health care organizations across the country have made major investments in electronic health records. One benefit of the digital revolution reaching the health care industry is that massive amounts of data have been created and stored with the EHR systems.
However, many organizations still struggle to identify how to take the next step and start using that data to inform strategic decisions. Nordic’s Data & Analytics team of Epic-certified consultants, analytics developers and data scientists are helping health care organizations get the most out of their data. Nordic’s data experts help integrate analytics into the EHR and other operational systems, enabling organizations to make decisions based on real-time data.
Nordic identifies areas where physicians can be more efficient in their use of technology and helps organizations build programs to drive efficiency. Nordic’s data scientists work with organizations to leverage advancements in predictive modeling capabilities, developing models for operational, clinical and financial use cases such as ED volumes, readmissions and collections.
In addition to analyzing data from within an individual organization, Nordic’s data scientists can help organizations leverage external data to improve efficiency. For instance, using publicly available data from CMS, Nordic identifies high-level trends across the country, helping organizations to see how they compare.