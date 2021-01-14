No antenna, no problem: Stream the Packers game for free with Madison West grad's Locast app

Goodfriend says he thinks he’s going to win in court, likening Locast’s underdog status against the networks to the fan-owned Packers prevailing over corporate-owned teams. He also serves up another Wisconsin sports metaphor to describe the legal battle.

“A badger is kind of hairy and ugly and short,” he said. “But if you back a badger into a corner, even a big old bear is going to get some blood on his nose.”

The son of Dr. Ted Goodfriend, who has served on the faculty of the UW-Madison School of Medicine since 1965, Goodfriend grew up on the west side of Madison. “In Madison, you can really dabble... and try a lot of different things,” he said. “I was able to get a lot of great experience as a teenager.”

After graduating from West, Goodfriend attended Beloit College and then got into politics, working in the offices of the late U.S. Congressman Les Aspin, and later U.S. Senator Herb Kohl. Those jobs took him to Washington, D.C., and his career has included time as a media legal adviser for a Federal Communications Commissioner and a media executive at Dish Network. He also attended law school and now teaches communication law as an adjunct professor at George Washington University and Georgetown.