In the United States, more than 10,000 people are killed every year because of an impaired driver. Among our nation’s youth, car crashes are the leading cause of fatalities. In 2016, crashes killed more than 2,500 teens ages 16 to 19, and emergency rooms treated nearly 300,000 more for injuries suffered in crashes. That means, on average, six teens died every day from injuries sustained in motor vehicle crashes.
Those are big numbers that only have meaning when you realize what those numbers represent. Each figure represents a loved one injured or whose life was ended in a violent crash, many times by someone choosing to drive impaired or distracted.
In 1992, my wife and I faced the near loss of our son David and David’s close friend Tyler to a drunk driver in our neighborhood. The driver plowed into the front yard where the boys were playing, narrowly missing David, but running over Tyler. Miraculously, both boys survived. The near-tragedy was the impetus leading to my involvement in the creation of new outreach tools designed to persuade people of all ages on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving and to promote sober driving.
In 1996, my business partner Patrick Flaherty and I founded Innocorp, Ltd. Innocorp’s goal is to develop educational tools used by law enforcement and other safety advocates to promote safe and sober driving.
Our mission is to save lives and prevent injuries from the senseless tragedy of traffic crashes. We believe that we can accomplish this mission by empowering educators with innovative awareness building tools and prevention programs. Tools and programs that engage audiences in memorable experiences highlighting the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.
Innocorp’s first product was goggles that simulated the physical effect of alcohol impairment on a person’s equilibrium. The product, called Fatal Vision, allowed people to experience the tangible impact of being impaired with alcohol with a sober mind. The experience demonstrates a person’s susceptibility to impairment and the potential severity of consequences associated with driving under the influence.
Since founding the company in 1996, Innocorp evolved from a one-room one-person operation to an international enterprise with thousands of customers in more than 100 countries.
Since 1996, we, as a company, created more than two dozen unique products and currently hold several patents. In 2017, Innocorp won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s Most Innovative Company award.
The Drowsy and Distracted Goggle and the Marijuana Simulation Experience are two of Innocorp’s newest additions to an extensive portfolio of innovative hands-on tools. These tools give educators the power to reach and influence a countless number of people on the dangers of these threats on driving.
Innocorp is developing a new group of products to address the next generation of challenges that threaten our quality of life. Products to help our customers reach and teach people of all ages on the real dangers of other drug use.
We are committed to continuous innovation developing new approaches to help address real and emerging problems.