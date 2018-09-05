Filament Games, a Madison video game studio that specializes in making educational content, released a virtual reality game this week with a noteworthy name in its voice acting credits: Jane Goodall.
Goodall, a primatologist known for devoting 55 years to studying wild chimpanzees in Tanzania, lent her voice to “Breaking Boundaries in Science,” a game in which players strap on a VR headset to immerse themselves in the laboratories of pioneering women in science. In each level, players traipse around environments where the researchers made breakthroughs in their fields, interacting with artifacts that reveal information about the lives of each subject.
“It’s really a hybrid of a good documentary and the world’s most immersive museum,” said Josh Bartels, the game’s sound and video engineer.
Players may enter the Parisian lab of the chemist Marie Curie on a rainy night in 1898, where they can take samples of the radioactive mineral pitchblende, grind it in a mortar and pestle, and boil it over a kiln – the process Curie used to isolate the previously undiscovered element radium.
They can transport themselves to a basement at Harvard University, where the computer scientist Grace Hopper cut her teeth as one of the world’s first programmers. There, they can check out the smoking, sparking Mark I computer she used, and check out the Jolly Roger flag she kept on her desk – a cheeky nod to the sheer number of office supplies she pilfered from the desks of her colleagues.
Players can also visit the base camp and research center in Tanzania where Jane Goodall conducted field research on chimpanzees. In those levels, they can hear Goodall’s narration. To help introduce the level, she fills the player in on her profound fear of leopards.
“Some evenings, I spent sleeping out if the chimpanzees were nesting nearby, and if I heard a leopard, that sound that they make, it was very scary and I just used to pull the blanket over my head and say, ‘Well I’m meant to be here, so I'm sure the leopards won’t hurt me.’ People say how stupid that was but, well they didn't hurt me so maybe it wasn't so stupid after all,” Goodall tells the player.
Jennifer Javornik, the vice president of sales for Filament, said that the studio had actually completed the game in December as part of a partnership with the VR company Oculus. But then, the Jane Goodall Institute agreed to contribute to the project, as did Goodall herself.
“All of us agreed, it’s worth delaying (the game) if Jane Goodall is not only going to be involved in the content, but will also voice her part,” said Javornik.
The Goodall Institute also helped with the design of the spaces and models in the game as well — a contrast to the other levels, in which designers had to construct the environments strictly by relying on historical reference materials.
Javornik said that a goal of the game as to create not just an educational tool, but a genuinely entertaining game.
“We always have our eyes toward, 'How can a teacher use this in a learning experience?' But we also wanted to make it so compelling, that you might want to go into it on your own,” she said.
Javornik also said the game makes a point of showing the humanity of each scientist, not just the research. In Curie’s lab, there are photos of her family. In Goodall’s narration, she talks about her early doubts about the merits of her research.
“It’s making these people real people,” said Javornik. “If you go into STEM, you’re not a robot …you can have children and families and partners.”
The game debuted on Tuesday to correspond with the launch of a pilot program called Oculus Education, an initiative that Oculus has said will “bring VR headsets into schools, libraries, and museums, with the aim to better understand how teachers, students, and various institutions can use VR for learning and collaboration.”
The game is playable on Oculus Go, a standalone headset (in other words, one that doesn't need to be connected to a computer to work), and Gear VR, another Oculus product that lets users slide a Samsung smartphone into the headset to function as a screen.