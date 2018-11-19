Ask those already dropping quarters at the week-old I/O Arcade Bar — a new venue at the intersection of Williamson and Spaight Street that marries alcohol sales with the nerdy appeal of a video game arcade — and they’ll probably tell you this kind of business has been a long time coming for Madison.
"This was a needed addition in Madison," said Eric Frank, a fan of the football arcade game NFL Blitz, who added that Madison needed such venues like this for its growing Millennial population.
“The Willy Street neighborhood needed another bar,” said Taylor Larson. “And we don't have an arcade bar in Madison.”
I/O’s owner, Mitchell Turino, said that he’s seen a hunger for an arcade bar ever since he did an online survey two years ago on a local Reddit forum: “I've gotten so many comments that just say, 'Madison's needed this. We've been waiting for something like this to come up’.”
That hunger was evident from I/O’s opening night last Friday and Saturday, said Turino: There was a line out the door for six hours.
“We weren't fully prepared,” he acknowledged. “But we've stocked up, and brought on some extra hands.”
I/O, with its 33 arcade consoles, 11 pinball machines and 20 beers on tap, is indeed the latest example of a business model that has been catching fire around the country. The idea of the “barcade,” as it's popularly called, took hold in the U.S. starting in the mid-2000s, when entrepreneurs in Portland and Brooklyn tried out the business model, according to Imbibe Magazine.
Since then the premise has spread to major metro areas. Chicago has at least nine, the Twin Cities has at least three and Milwaukee has at least two.
The marriage of drinking with gaming hits a unique kind of sweet spot, say early patrons of I/O.
“It opens up what people think stereotypically belongs to a bar or an arcade,” said Frank. “You get some folks who wouldn't come because it is a bar, but it happens to be an arcade. Or on the flip side, it's an arcade that happens to be a bar.”
The 2,800 square-foot I/O bar is an industrial-light style venue, an open-concept space with exposed brick walls and generous window lighting. There are three rows of 33 total arcade games, from ‘80s classics like Super Mario Bros. and Defender to later-era favorites like Area 51, plus a wall featuring 11 pinball machines. Tables, couches and chairs for board games or socializing are interspersed throughout.
One of its biggest attractions is a Killer Queen console, a newer arcade game that can accommodate up to 10 players in a team-based matchup. The game has attracted a fervent following, although it’s a rare commodity to come across: The I/O’s machine, which previously was based out of ALT Brew on Wright Street, is one of only about 30 machines in the U.S.
Turino also called attention to a colorized version of the arcade game Tapper, which he said is a rare get: “That's a big one. That's kind of a showpiece,” he said.
The bar, toward the back end of the venue, features a mural of the Capitol Building shooting lasers at invading UFOs, Space Invaders style, as a backdrop. In addition to its tap list, it has two cocktails that rotate weekly. Those drinks are as nerdy as they are punny: Currently, patrons can choose between “A Song of Ice and Fireball” — a George R.R. Martin inspired riff on a White Russian, featuring State Line coffee liqueur — and “Middle Earth Mule,” featuring Wollersheim brandy.
Turino is a longtime Madison bartender who has been raising capital for I/O for the past four years after he was inspired by an arcade bar he visited in Columbus, Ohio. Turino said that his concept for the bar went through a lot of iterations, given the high volume of requests he got from Madison's gaming public about amenities to include, including spaces for console gamers.
Ultimately, he decided to simplify things and stick to the basics: A straightforward venue with a bar, some games, and places to sit and chat.
"The beer is good and cold, and the games work," said Turino. "The goal here is to make this a place where people can relax, have a good time and share the gaming experience."
However, he said that if business booms, the goal is to eventually find a home that’s even bigger. He wouldn’t mind a space with “more games, more people, more everything — turn it into a place where we can celebrate our wonderful nerdy culture.”
Meanwhile, Turino said that the business will shut down alcohol sales every other weekend to open up the space for underage gamers. He also said the venue was planning to host e-sports events, as well as “Beat the Brewer” promotions, where gamers could try to beet local brewmasters at their favorite arcade games.