There’s talk of how artificial intelligence will disrupt every sector of the economy. Yet, in health care, an industry that represents 18 percent of the GDP, we are far from computers taking over. Instead, we have the opposite problem — the computers are not doing enough.
To properly care for patients, the average primary care physician would need to work 22 hours per day. Much of this time is spent on work that many would be shocked to learn is largely manual. As a result, health care suffers from extreme clinical burnout and people shortages. At the same time, we have millions of new patients relying on the health care system.
My journey to solving this problem, started as a Ph.D. student at UW-Madison. I quickly realized that driving meaningful change in health care delivery required more than myself. It would require a team of highly passionate individuals dedicated to making health care better for all. We call this team, our company, healthfinch.
Because of technology we have developed, millions of patients across the country experience faster turnaround on their medication refill requests and have more meaningful and efficient doctor visits. While this impact is important, it is the tip of the iceberg for how technology can improve health care.
This leads to the question of, “Why Madison, Wisconsin?” In 1979, Judy Faulkner, who was also working at UW-Madison, created the electronic medical records company Epic Systems. She started a revolution that made health care data consistently available and paved the way for automation. Isaac Newton once said that progress is possible only because we are able to “stand on the shoulders of giants.” Being in Madison means we live amongst “the giants” and that our community will continue playing a major role in solving the nation’s health care challenges over the next decade and beyond.