Imagine innovation

Innovation. We aspire to it. The word hangs on the walls of our businesses. It is written in mission statements. Increasingly, it is included in org charts. But where does it come from? How do we build a true culture of innovation in our community?
The path forward is different for each of us, but the first step begins with imagination. The ability to seek without boundaries.
Last year in this space, we invited you to imagine the future of our economy. This year, we present a new group of innovative companies that are building the future of our region.
Their work includes building a healthy community through life-saving technology, building civic engagement by changing the way citizens impact government policy and building investment in early-stage companies that will comprise future iterations of this list. In some cases, they are literally a building, as with StartingBlock, which will serve as an anchor for entrepreneurship, education and corporate innovation for years to come.
These companies are helping drive Greater Madison’s economic momentum and contributing to our growing recognition as Ground Level for the Next Big Thing. We are a national leader in tech job momentum, with an incredible 39.5 percent increase in tech talent jobs over five years.
Greater Madison ranks in the top 10 nationally for growth in advanced industries including manufacturing and health care that are driving our rapidly changing economy, creating prosperity and leading to more community wealth. This region also has the most industry diversity in the U.S. All of this has led to Greater Madison having the second-best employment outlook in the country.
Recent developments show that we are well-positioned to gain even more momentum. This region has the highest concentration of millennials compared to other tech cities and is second in the U.S. for percentage of millennials with college degrees, trailing Boston by just one-tenth of a percent. And Silicon Valley companies will continue to come here and invest here thanks to the economic connection represented by a new direct flight between San Francisco and Madison, two of the fastest-growing technology job creators in the country.
We are a region of changemakers, defying convention and reinventing what is possible. The Chamber will connect the dots when we bring together more than 1,000 business and community leaders at our 66th Annual Dinner on Oct. 11 at Monona Terrace (register at greatermadisonchamber.com).
We will welcome a world-renowned innovator to speak to the power of imagining forward: Beth Comstock – former vice chair of innovation at GE, top-10 LinkedIn influencer and twice named one of Forbes’ most powerful women in the world – whose new book, Imagine It Forward, builds a motivating case for summoning courage and creativity in the face of change.
To paraphrase the bestselling author, national TV host and international speaker Steven Johnson, chance favors the connected. The companies in the following pages are prime examples of how increased collaboration, strong partnerships and connecting the dots among business, investment, education and talent can accelerate an advanced economy that improves lives and ensures anyone can participate in our region’s prosperity.
Imagine the possibilities. Imagine what we will discover. Imagine our reality when we Imagine Forward together.