Our tagline succinctly describes what we are in business to do at GrocerKey: transform brick and mortar retailers into digital leaders.
The business was founded after I had successfully operated an e-commerce-enabled on-demand grocery delivery service in Madison for roughly a decade (2006-2015). In an effort to leverage our deep e-grocery operations experience and robust e-commerce technology, GrocerKey was founded in late 2014.
We were fortunate to develop a unique relationship with Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s Markets in early 2015.
Woodman’s contracted us to provide all strategy and day-to-day management of their eCommerce business (ShopWoodmans.com) and licensed our eCommerce technology and mobile apps. This really helped us gain early credibility in addition to providing us a “live learning lab” where we can interact with our own software in an enterprise retail environment and stay fresh on eCommerce grocery operations.
Over the past three years, we’ve expanded our business considerably by licensing our technology to grocery retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. We’re now proud to serve as an omni-channel technology provider to 13 grocery retailers and look forward to adding more retailers in the years to come.
Our goal from the beginning has been to help grocery retailers build a profitable eCommerce business and improve their in-store experience through engaging mobile apps. This is becoming increasingly more critical for grocery retailers as online transaction volume accelerates every year.
Industry experts predict that eCommerce could account for as much as 20 percent of total grocery volume in the next five years, making it well over a $100 billion industry in the U.S. alone.