Beth Comstock, a former vice president with General Electric, says that the very nature of change is changing, and the world isn't ready.
As she writes in her new book, "Imagine it Forward," Comstock believes that in a digitized, globalized world where "disruption" abounds, too many businesses and social institutions stick with the practices of the past instead of embracing the messiness of change. As a result, more companies are failing, while governments, schools and other public institutions struggle.
Comstock was the keynote speaker at last Thursday's Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, and is seen as a guru of adaptability and change within institutions, ever since she lead a push for embracing innovation within GE. Since leaving the company, she has worked with businesses both big and small, along with institutions from the CIA to the Australian government, to help them embrace nimbleness, creative problem-solving and risk-taking.
She spoke with the Cap Times about her work before speaking at the Monona Terrace.
Why do you say the nature of change is changing, and that we are struggling to adapt?
I think it's a new kind of disruptive change that's happening. Because of hyper-connectivity and globalization, change is emerging in new places at once.
At a time when we need more human adaptation, we've gone away from our adaptive nature. I'm making the case that there's an imagination gap in the world. We want certainty. We don't like ambiguity. We want ever-more data. We want optimization. We want efficiency. We're not making room for solving problems in new ways, creatively.
You argue that a lack of adaptability isn’t just a business problem. Where else are you seeing this?
I think in politics we're seeing it .... We saw this news from the U.N. (about the potentially catastrophic consequences of climate change). Time's running out. We’re stuck with what we’ve been doing in the past. We need a new level of global collaboration … We have old technologies we still need, like gas-powered utilities, and at the same time (we need) wind and solar. We need to figure out how to work with both of those, and accelerate our path to more renewable technologies.
Do you find that people and institutions are on the same page as you — that there’s an urgent need to become more adaptable?
It's mixed. Everybody acknowledges that the pace of change, of disruption, is overwhelming. But it's almost like this little meme we throw out there.
The CIA had to confront their sense of not picking their head up and seeing what was happening in the world in the aftermath of 9/11. The 9/11 commission said they had a "failure of imagination." They weren't understanding the way terrorism had shifted. They were too focused on what they know, and doing things the way they always do it. That's what led me to come and talk to them.
I thought that was a good example of an institution that had to confront their imagination gap...but I don't think most institutions confront it until there's a crisis. Until something goes wrong, and they say, "How do we fix this?"
How do you take a risk-averse institution and change it?
It's a behavior change issue. I think you have to communicate your strategy. You have to surround your organization with awareness of the change that's happening in the world. I'm big on getting teams out to discover, going with your customers out into the world to see what's happening with new startups, with new competitive threats.
You have to give your teams permission to test and learn and try things. You have to make room for conflicts and failure. These are things that companies say they do, but they really don't.
Are you optimistic that companies and institutions will learn to change?
I wish I were more of an optimist. I guess I'm optimistic in our capacity as humans to imagine a better future to do creative problem-solving. I'm not optimistic about our ability right now to get out of our own way, and to stop doing things the way we've always done them.
That's why I wrote the book. It's a bit of a rallying cry. We need more organizations to do both things: optimize today, and build tomorrow.