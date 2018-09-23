Fishidy was founded on the idea of building the most robust online fishing knowledge base available using interactive maps, mobile technology and crowdsourced information.
Since we launched in 2013, we’ve done just that and along the way, we've grown our community to over 1 million anglers who fish across the U.S.
Today, Fishidy’s growing team of engineers, cartographers and mobile technology experts continues to deliver superior fishing technology solutions. We remain focused on growing our angling community and developing better tools for anglers to have success on the water.
It’s an exciting time for us as we continue creating value for our community with new features like offline map access, peer-to-peer sharing of catches and spots, and a new and improved user interface coming this fall.
Ever since Fishidy started, we wanted to keep our team headquartered in Madison. The city offers the unique opportunity for us to test new features on the water being within close range of so many great fishing lakes, and provides many advantages to a growing business like ours.
From its proximity to the UW-Madison campus and talent, to its recognition as a hub of technology growth, to its overall appeal as a highly sought destination for employees to want to live and work – we have every intention to continue growing our presence in Madison, which includes moving into new office space this fall.
We couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for Fishidy and our community of fishing enthusiasts. The solutions in place today are only the beginning of what’s to become truly invaluable tools that every angler will want in their “online tackle box.”