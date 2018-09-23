EnsoData is a health care artificial intelligence company based in Madison that saves clinicians several hours each day by automating some of the most complex and time-consuming data analysis tasks that are done manually today in health care.
Across a range of medical specialties including Sleep Medicine, Neurology, Critical Care, Cardiology, Pulmonology and many others, clinicians are faced with the daunting task of balancing time with patients against their responsibility for manually annotating several hours of physiological data from dozens of different diagnostic and monitoring sensors that must be evaluated for dozens of types of complex disease patterns concurrently.
Our mission at EnsoData is to create more time for direct patient care and the cultivation of meaningful patient relationships, the aspect of medicine that the majority of clinicians report as the most satisfying part of the practice, by automating these heavily manual data tasks with powerful artificial intelligence software.
In short, to create more time for patients, and less time with data.
Our first software product, EnsoSleep, received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 to automate the scoring of in-lab and home sleep studies and aid clinicians in the diagnosis of sleep disorders like sleep apnea.
Since then, EnsoSleep has been adopted by dozens of clinics across the U.S., reducing the time it takes clinicians to analyze a sleep study by 50 percent or much more, and providing clinics with the ability to increase patient access to important diagnostic testing and treatment services.
Why is this important? Researchers estimate that 1 billion adults suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) globally. In the U.S., researchers estimate that a staggering 80 percent of these adults remain undiagnosed and untreated today.
As growth of the patient population increasingly outpaces the size of our clinical workforce, artificial intelligence will play a critical role in empowering clinicians with tools that scale and amplify their ability to provide care for a far greater number of patients, a change that will help address the current epidemic of undiagnosed sleep apnea among many other great challenges and opportunities in health care.