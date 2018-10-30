EatStreet, an online food delivery service that has emerged as one of Madison’s highest-profile tech companies, has announced an aggressive expansion in Wisconsin, adding two new markets and over 300 drivers to its statewide fleet.
Starting Tuesday, Eau Claire and La Crosse are joining 271 other municipalities across the U.S. that have access to EatStreet’s online marketplace of restaurants offering delivery and takeout in their area. EatStreet is also sending delivery drivers to those cities, as well as to existing markets in Appleton, Green Bay and pockets of Milwaukee.
The addition of the drivers amounts to close to a 25 percent increase of the company’s total workforce, from around 1,150 to 1,450. Drivers with the company, unlike with many on-demand delivery and transportation startups, are W2 salaried employees.
EatStreet CEO Matt Howard said the expansion reflects the company’s eagerness to become the dominant food delivery company in the state.
“When it comes to online delivery, we want people to think of EatStreet in Wisconsin,” he said.
EatStreet is a tech startup founded by three University of Wisconsin-Madison students in 2010 that has since gone on to raise about $44.9 million in financing — $6 million of which just came in a round of funding closed on last week. Originally exclusively an online ordering platform, EatStreet has been managing its own fleets of drivers as part of its business model since 2017, after it acquired a delivery tech startup called Zoomer.
Today, delivery is the crux of its plan for growth: Whereas previously bringing its online platform to new markets was its primary goal, its leaders have said that adding delivery to existing markets is its top priority. Howard said that adding delivery to existing EatStreet markets results in more restaurants on the marketplace. In Green Bay, he said the number of restaurants will go from 10 to 50.
“As soon as we enter a market for delivery, we’ve found it gives our customers a lot more options,” he said. “Suddenly you can get a lot more options for cuisine types.”
Howard added that delivery will be free in those markets for the first week of EatStreet’s launch there. He said he plans on be on the ground in Appleton to help with any potential surges in demand, delivering food himself.
Corresponding with the announcement of new markets, EatStreet also announced an expansion of its philanthropic efforts on Monday. The company has historically run an employee food drive for the Goodman Community Center’s food pantry. This year, it has promised to give $20,000 in cash to not only Goodman, but dozens of food banks across the state. It’s also sending employees to volunteer their time at those pantries.
The company announced the philanthropic campaign with fanfare, unveiling a double-decker bus festooned in EatStreet branding that will visit pantries in each of the recipient cities. The company is calling the move its “Haulin’ Ass for Hunger” campaign.