The inspiration for OneEvent Technologies came during a morning news segment about surviving a hotel fire. The advice included crawling through smoke-filled hallways to find an exit. Realizing how little a standard alarm system could do to prevent a fire, I reached out to a friend and engineer Dan Parent. We discussed creating a software model that could identify a fire before it became a disaster. Shortly afterward, OneEvent Technologies was created.
OneEvent’s breakthrough product and service is called OnePrevent, an IoT (Internet of Things) platform comprised of a patented algorithm with cloud-based learning and analytics engine.
Our system uses wireless sensors to continually measure factors such as temperature, smoke, carbon monoxide, motion, water flow and moisture. OnePrevent’s artificial intelligence learns what is normal for a building or home environment and uses abnormal readings to identify potential risks and deliver alerts.
With our software engine and artificial intelligence, our goal is to help prevent disasters from happening in the first place. For example, in Underwriters Laboratories (UL) testing, our system reported fires up to 20 minutes before standard smoke alarms.
Whether it’s a rising temperature in the kitchen from an unattended stove or increasing moisture from a leaky pipe, OnePrevent processes each data point through its patented algorithm and alerts a building manager or homeowner via the OnePrevent app on a smartphone or tablet. The power of this predictive data solution can reduce loss, improve safety, save money and provide peace of mind. OnePrevent is currently installed in homes, commercial buildings, restaurants, medical coolers and small businesses. As part of a pilot program for Church Mutual, OnePrevent will be installed in houses of worship in all 50 states in the U.S.
In July, OneEvent was acquired by a subsidiary of National Presto Industries, Inc. and we couldn’t be more excited about the synergies and resources this will bring us. In the future, OnePrevent hopes to provide critical, life-saving insights for first responders. As the technology continues to develop, future systems will give fire, EMS and police the ability to understand occupancy, smoke, temperature and other danger factors leading to safer and more effective responses.
We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and look forward to even more and powerful ways to preserve property and enhance life safety.
