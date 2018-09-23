Therapy has been in the news a lot lately -- and we’re not mad about it. Giving people a place to talk is so important, as is providing people the ability to talk. At DotCom Therapy, we cover it all, and we do it in such a way that therapy becomes sustainable, accessible and exceptionally beneficial to all involved.
We’re in the business of making therapy available to everyone, everywhere, and this is our story.
Whether you’re in the know or not, we are experiencing a severe, nationwide shortage of qualified therapists, especially in schools.
When we first started out, my co-founder, Rachel Robinson, and I worked as speech-language pathologists (SLPs) in the field. SLPs help children and adults with communication and/or feeding and swallowing difficulties.
As I drove from site to site, providing speech-language therapy services, and as Rachel faced four-month wait lists at her clinic, we realized that this traditional (and antiquated) model of therapy delivery was not sustainable.
Spending hours in a car took away actual service delivery time, or time to research, or time to improve our practice. But at that time, it was the only way. Things had to change. Thus, our vision for DotCom Therapy began to form.
After countless hours of research, countless brainstorm sessions, (and countless double-shot espressos), we determined that the best option was to deliver the highest quality therapy services via a secure, one-of-a-kind, online platform. We just had to create it.
So, we did.
The next step was putting it to use. We needed to pilot our new education-technology and our online service delivery methods, So, Rachel and I went to the most rural place we could think of: Alaska.
Fast forward three years, and here we are, delivering the highest quality speech-therapy, occupational therapy, teleaudiology and mental health services to schools across the nation.
We employ the most qualified therapists who assist their students in reaching their goals on par with -- and in many cases, better than -- in-person therapy.
The benefits of this online model continually surprise even Rachel and myself.
Our therapists benefit from incredible work-life balance - working from home yet maintaining manageable caseloads in order to individually serve every student.
Our partner schools benefit from the flexible scheduling, the individualized services and the on-demand collaboration from our online community.
Students benefit from hand-matched therapists, engaging technology and compassionate therapists who strive to make a difference and help them find success.
Our online platform engages all of those involved in a student’s progress, and we are able to create this vast community with on-demand, specialized support. For students across the nation and beyond, we get to provide access to services that are necessary. We actually get to make therapy available to everyone, everywhere.
And that’s news we’ll happily share.