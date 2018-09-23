DataChat is taking on the ambitious challenge of transforming the way businesses get insights from data. We call this the “last mile of data analytics.”
Today, it is incredibly hard for end business users to directly extract insights from data. Why? Getting insights from data today requires sophisticated computer programming skills that end business users generally don’t have.
We think obtaining these necessary insights shouldn’t be a time-consuming task that requires those technical skills.
DataChat has pioneered a new self-serve analytics technology that allows business users to get meaningful insights from data by simply conversing with AI-powered Chat Application in plain English.
No coding experience is required. The DataChat Chat Apps work with our real-time data analytics platform to interpret the user intent, writes and runs the required data analysis and machine learning code, presenting results in the form of beautiful pictures and charts.
Empowered users can now make better and more timely data-driven decisions without relying on other data specialists/programmers, and these benefits translate into cost and time savings for the business.
Our technology has been demonstrated to improve the productivity of users by over 10 times, and to aid users in discovering patterns that they were not able to discover before and do that in real-time.
Thus, DataChat “democratizes data analytics” to everyone, especially non-programmer business users.