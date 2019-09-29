The Virtual Foundry has developed and patented a technology that turns low cost 3D printers into metal, ceramic and glass 3D printers.
Once processed, the final product is a precise mechanical part that is made of pure metal, ceramic or glass.
A growing list of laboratories around the world are using our technology to find new solutions to old problems. For example, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab uses our materials to develop optics systems in satellite imaging and sensing systems.
At the same time, about half of the 15 National Laboratories funded by the Department of Energy use The Virtual Foundry’s technology in diverse applications ranging from new cancer treatments to the fabrication of parts that run deep inside of a nuclear reactor.
TVF is also working with a growing number of companies to produce custom materials that engineers were previously unable to use because there was no good way to fabricate parts with these materials.
In cases like this we make custom materials for groups like Mitsubishi Motors, NASA, and a few we can’t talk about.
Going forward, we are also beginning to explore licensing agreements with the organizations that need 3D printable materials that are too dangerous to handle outside of a stringent lab environment.
A simple example is uranium. We will help these labs set up a production system that puts our licensed technology in their labs.