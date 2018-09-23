Curate believes anyone can be the local expert in their market. From anywhere.
At Curate, we believe it’s possible to be the local expert of happenings in Hudson, Green Bay, Platteville and everywhere in between, even if you live in Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago or beyond!
After I graduated from UW, I was involved in the construction of its $94 million multi-use facility Union South. In this role, my responsibilities included fielding calls from vendors hoping to put their product in the building, but they were often too late.
I knew if these vendors had just kept up to date with the local municipality happenings, they would have been able to get involved in the project much earlier.
Teaming up with my husband/co-founder Dale Willis, we built a solution.
Curate software scans all public municipality meeting agendas and minutes and uses artificial intelligence to process them. We provide a report to our customers with the local happenings.
The software is used by large construction firms to find early and reliable information about upcoming construction projects, especially focused on private industrial and manufacturing buildings.
As I know, finding early information is definitely the difference between winning and losing a job.
We also work with associations whose members are impacted by local ordinances and local decisions. Curate software quickly and efficiently shares information about local discussions so groups can advocate for or against issues that directly impact their livelihood.
Never before has it been possible to so quickly and efficiently understand the local issues and opportunities from Abbotsford, Wisconsin, to Zumbrota, Minnesota, and everywhere in between. We’re changing the way people engage with and use municipal data throughout the US.