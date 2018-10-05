Five Madison area companies -- with products ranging from medical devices to smart leggings -- are among the winners of the 2018 Wisconsin Innovation Awards.
Ten companies were chosen for the honors from more than 350 nominees in fields that included agriculture, art, manufacturing and software.
Software plays a role in nearly all of the Madison area companies that snagged awards in their fields:
Business to business: TCARE, or TailoredCare - Software to create an individualized care plan for family caregivers to use as a way to reduce stress.
Health: Propeller Health - Sensors used with an inhaler that help people with asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) track and control their respiratory distress.
Professional services: SmartUQ, an engineering analytics software company that uses big data to help companies design products more quickly and efficiently.
Torq Labs: Leggings equipped with sensors designed to improve performance and reduce joint injuries.
Nonprofit: Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, Brooklyn, founder of the Men's Health & Education Center in Madison to bring preventive healthcare to men of color
Winners from other parts of the state are:
Agriculture: Corncob Inc., Waukesha, a wastewater filtration system
Art: The Mill Events, Chetek, a 100-year-old former feed and farm supply building transformed into an event venue
Education: LAUNCH, Brookfield, connecting academic knowledge to real-world business problems for students in the Elmbrook School District
Manufacturing: Photonic Cleaning Technologies, Platteville, a coating that protects and cleans precision surfaces
The Wisconsin Innovation Awards "seek to celebrate and inspire innovation, and highlight the creative spirit," said Matt Younkle, a co-founder of the program and a Madison serial entrepreneur.
A panel of 21 experts from around the state picked the winners.