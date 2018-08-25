Traffic in and out of Verona is likely to be clogged next week, and hotel rooms may be hard to scrounge up.
Epic Systems Corp. is holding its annual Users Group Meeting, Monday through Thursday, at its Verona campus, 1979 Milky Way.
Nearly 17,000 people are expected to attend — 8,000 executives of the health care organizations that are Epic customers, and 9,000 of the company’s staff members.
The highlight of the annual event is an address by Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner, who usually is costumed in conjunction with the theme of the conference. This year’s theme is “The Great Outdoors.”
Epic, one of the nation’s largest providers of electronic health records software, has 9,500 employees and had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2017. More than 200 million patients, worldwide, have a medical record on an Epic system, the company’s website says.