Cellectar Biosciences, a Madison company developing cancer treatments, is getting a "rare pediatric disease designation" for its lead drug compound, CLR 131, for treating osteosarcoma in children, a form of bone cancer.
It is the fourth such designation Cellectar has received for the potential use of CLR 131 to treat pediatric cancers.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants the rare pediatric disease designation for illnesses primarily seen in children, from birth to age 18, that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.
Cellectar is expected to start clinical trials of the drug later this year for treating solid tumors in children.
If CLR 131 eventually is approved for use against one of the rare pediatric disease designated illnesses, Cellectar will be eligible for priority review for a future drug compound, cutting in half the FDA's analysis period from one year to six months, or it can sell the voucher to another company.
CLR 131 -- one of several drugs Cellectar is developing -- also is being studied for treating multiple myeloma, lymphoma and head and neck tumors.