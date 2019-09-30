From the classroom to the consumer, American Provenance has a story to tell.
I loved the time that I spent teaching middle school science. However, kids in their early teens stink! This unfortunately leads to the overuse of popular name-brand body sprays to conceal personal odor.
Most mornings, I would walk down my hallway through what can only be described as a chemical fog. One particular day, I had a “light-bulb” moment. I asked one of my students if I could take a quick look at the body spray in his locker. As I read through the back panel, I was horrified. These sprays contained countless chemicals, preservatives, additives, synthetic fragrances and other questionable ingredients. This inspired a “teachable moment” and I developed a project where we researched and then created our own personal care products that did not include any of the things commonly found in popular items.
After several years of experiments and improvements, I decided to start my own business making the same kind of products that I had created while modeling the project for my students. I was able to launch the business from an updated machine shed on my 4th generation family farm.
American Provenance now makes a growing assortment of deodorants and men’s grooming products. We’re committed to using the best ingredients we can source to provide the kind of results our customers have come to expect. We now manufacture an average of 20,000 units per month and are on the verge of exponential growth.
Our company is built on transparency and authenticity. You won’t find any ingredients that you can’t easily recognize or pronounce in any of our products. Simply put, we manufacture high-quality natural personal care and wellness products for anyone seeking alternatives to traditional chemical-laden cosmetics.