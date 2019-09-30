Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG INTO MONDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING... NOW THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * VISIBILITY...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS * IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL LEAD TO POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&