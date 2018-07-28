Tied for 3rd among NAmerica metros
Madison’s tech momentum is on the rise.
The Madison area is ranked third — tied with Orange County, California — on a list of 50 metropolitan areas in North America included in the Scoring Tech Talent Report issued by CBRE, a major commercial real estate services and investment firm based in Los Angeles.
The report says Madison’s tech talent labor force grew 10.6 percentage points faster in 2016 and 2017 than it did from 2014 through 2015.
Ottawa, Ontario, and Los Angeles were listed as the top two in rising tech talent, according to the report.
Millennial presence
Madison’s tech labor pool has grown 39.5 percent since 2012, second only to Nashville, and the Madison area ranks highest in its concentration of millennials — 26.4 percent — as a portion of the urban population, the report says.
It lists Madison as No. 2 in educational attainment with 59.6 percent of urban residents age 25 or older holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. Seattle was No. 1.
“Tech companies continue to see Madison as a place to tap into quality talent and real estate at costs much lower than in the major national markets,” said Chase Brieman, of CBRE’s Madison office.