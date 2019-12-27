Tech-centric hotel planned for East Washington Avenue

East Washington Avenue will be home to a millennial-focused hotel touting internet-connected televisions, a multitude of power outlets and other technology features in each guest room, a Middleton-based developer announced this month.

North Central Group plans to break ground on the Moxy by Marriott in the fall with the hotel opening in 2021 at 825 E. Washington Ave.

The hotel, which is still in the planning phase, will be between six and nine stories tall with 156 rooms and a mixture of on-site parking and off-site valet parking. The property is just a block away from FPC Live's music venue The Sylvee as well as Breese Stevens Field, which hosts Madison Forward Football Club games as well as concerts and other events.

Moxy leans into the trend of tech-enabled, or smart, living spaces with keyless entry, motion-sensor lighting, televisions connected to online streaming sites including Netflix and Hulu, and high-speed wifi in each room. Guest will also be able to check in and out through their phones.

"We’re excited to show Madison what the Moxy attitude and experience is all about,” said Jeff Lenz, president & chief development officer for North Central Group. “Moxy, just like the city of Madison, is fun, spirited and has its own bold approach to hospitality.”