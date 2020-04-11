TASC offering free consultations to Dane County employers, launches online guide for businesses

A Madison-based benefits administration company is offering free consultations to Dane County employers in need of help restructuring benefits programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the consultations, TASC — Total Administrative Services Corp. — set up the website tascresponds.com to help employers assess potential changes to their current benefits and comply with requirements at the federal level as Congress responds to the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Some ways that companies can reconfigure benefits, TASC suggests on the website, include loosening requirements for paid time to volunteer, setting up employee-funded crisis relief funds or extending grace periods to access benefit account funds.

“We’re giving (employers) the tools so they can make a decision as to what makes sense for them,” CEO Dan Rashke said. “And if they need help implementing the tools, we’ll do that.”

The website is available to anyone for free, but Dane County employers can also seek TASC’s help for free in implementing new benefits or reconfiguring existing ones, whether they are TASC clients or not.