TASC offering free consultations to Dane County employers, launches online guide for businesses

A Madison-based benefits administration company is offering free consultations to Dane County employers in need of help restructuring benefits programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the consultations, TASC — Total Administrative Services Corp. — set up the website tascresponds.com to help employers assess potential changes to their current benefits and comply with requirements at the federal level as Congress responds to the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Some ways that companies can reconfigure benefits, TASC suggests on the website, include loosening requirements for paid time to volunteer, setting up employee-funded crisis relief funds or extending grace periods to access benefit account funds.
“We’re giving (employers) the tools so they can make a decision as to what makes sense for them,” CEO Dan Rashke said. “And if they need help implementing the tools, we’ll do that.”
The website is available to anyone for free, but Dane County employers can also seek TASC’s help for free in implementing new benefits or reconfiguring existing ones, whether they are TASC clients or not.
TASC has supported other causes related to the pandemic financially, including more than $100,000 to the United Way of Dane County’s relief fund through the Dan & Patti Rashke (TASC) Family Foundation, but Rashke said the website and free consultations were another way the company could use its own skills to help others.
“We said we’re going to take this lane, and we’re going to help the HR (human resources) offices and the business leaders work through this and aggregate this in a logical way,” Rashke said.
Legislation passed in response to the coronavirus outbreaks in the United States offers federal aid to small businesses — defined as having fewer than 500 employees — that take certain measures, such as providing paid sick leave during the pandemic. Rashke said the website TASC set up will provide updates on legislation and make it easier for employers to identify relevant information.
