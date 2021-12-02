Talent shortages, high operational costs remain hurdle for Madison businesses, survey says

The two largest hurdles Madison businesses continue to face include talent shortages, as well as high operational costs, according to the results of a survey the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce released Thursday.

The Fall 2021 Business Survey was a partnership among the Greater Madison Chamber, as well as Destination Madison; Downtown Madison Inc.; the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Chamber of Commerce.

Chambers from DeForest, Fitchburg, Middleton and Verona also assisted. It's the fourth survey the entities have conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The survey yielded responses from 305 businesses in the Madison area, which mainly include those that are locally-,women- and minority-owned across a wide range of industries.

Around 80% of respondents said they have 50 or fewer employees, and 49% answered they were owned or led by people identifying as other than male.

One the most notable key findings of the survey is that 65% of businesses — up from 32% in spring — rated access to new talent as a top barrier, followed by increased operating costs at 59%, up from 43% in the spring.