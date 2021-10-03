Taking a 'RoundTrip': Madison, Dane County Rideshare, Etc. program gets facelift

A Madison-area planning agency is putting a new spin on an existing ridesharing service to better cater to the needs of Madison and Dane County commuters.
The newly rebranded RoundTrip program is a free online resource offering several alternatives to driving alone, said program manager Zia Brucaya, adding that a mobile app is down the pipeline. The website is at www.roundtripgreatermadison.org.
RoundTrip is formerly known as Rideshare, Etc., a Wisconsin Department of Transportation program still available for people outside the county. WisDOT partners with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization to manage and fund RoundTrip, she said.
While RoundTrip offers the same services as Rideshare, the program connects county residents and employers to region-specific transportation options.
So whether you live in Downtown Madison, in the suburbs or in a rural town, RoundTrip is intended to be the region’s one-stop shop for finding carpool, vanpool, bike and Metro Transit route matches, as well as emergency rides home and parking. For area employers, it’s a resource offering telework options, commute card programs and consultations.
“On one hand, we are very fortunate in Dane County and Madison … we have a lot of good transportation options,” Brucaya said of the need for a rebrand. “But they don’t serve everyone. We need to leverage all of the different options that we have and help people put those pieces together.”
“There could be 10 people from Cross Plains travelling (to Downtown Madison),” added Thomas Lynch, Madison transportation director. “Those 10 people may not all have a car. So they need another way to get (to their destination).”
Early days
RoundTrip’s development spans back to early 2020.
Back then, a proportion of county Rideshare users told the MPO in a program rebranding survey that the website was difficult to navigate. Many users and program partners also thought the Rideshare logo, which was created in the 1990s, looked outdated and didn’t fully encompass all that the program has to offer, she said.
The new “RoundTrip” brand and website design, unlike Rideshare, brings RoundTrip services in Dane County to the forefront with “Commuter Resources” and “Employer Resources” highlighted on the home page, Brucaya said. Clicking on either takes you to a webpage with a step-by-step guide for registering and planning a commute, as well as a list of region-specific transportation options, and resources for employers interested in supporting sustainable commutes.
Users outside of the county were not surveyed as part of the rebranding, so it’s unclear whether Wisconsinites living outside the county find the statewide Rideshare website hard to use, Brucaya said. But, prior to the launch of the RoundTrip site, 29% of the rebranding survey’s 210 Dane County respondents said it was “useful” while only 11% said it was “hard to navigate.”
Regardless, Dane County residents face specific commuting challenges, Lynch said.
One involves serving areas that are less dense, meaning they have fewer businesses and residents, Lynch said. There’s also the county’s growing population and Madison’s unique geography and location, Brucaya said.
“There’s no more room to put cars,” Lynch said. “We can’t add a lane to East Washington or University Avenue. The only way we can meet our projected development needs and get people to work is to have more people use sustainable transportation options … (public) transit, as well as biking and walking.”
He touted several initiatives Madison has launched to help people embrace driving alternatives, including Bus Rapid Transit, which seeks to improve the city’s public transportation system; Complete Green Streets, which helps to streamline local government decisions relating to road infrastructure; and Vision Zero, which strives to improve pedestrian and bike safety.
Choosing biking, walking or ridesharing over driving alone pares down carbon emissions, said Kathryn Kuntz, director of the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change, as it reduces the number of cars on the road. In 2017, 29% of all emissions produced in Dane County came from transportation, according to data from the county’s Climate Action Plan.
Region-specific solutions
But no matter the reason for using RoundTrip, “this is the relevant local solution,” Kuntz said. Madison and Dane County have a regional economy, and a dedicated resource like RoundTrip “gives us a little more region-specific problem solving.”
The region is the only one in the state that currently has a service like RoundTrip. But Milwaukee is in the process of implementing its own transportation demand management (TDM) program, said Bill Schaefer, Greater Madison MPO planning manager.
“RoundTrip can also prompt more dialogue between employers and the MPO thinking about … how do we get people to the job opportunities in our community more effectively?” Kuntz said. “The good news is we can do that in ways that reduce emissions.”