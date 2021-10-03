Taking a 'RoundTrip': Madison, Dane County Rideshare, Etc. program gets facelift

“On one hand, we are very fortunate in Dane County and Madison … we have a lot of good transportation options,” Brucaya said of the need for a rebrand. “But they don’t serve everyone. We need to leverage all of the different options that we have and help people put those pieces together.”

“There could be 10 people from Cross Plains travelling (to Downtown Madison),” added Thomas Lynch, Madison transportation director. “Those 10 people may not all have a car. So they need another way to get (to their destination).”

Early days

RoundTrip’s development spans back to early 2020.

Back then, a proportion of county Rideshare users told the MPO in a program rebranding survey that the website was difficult to navigate. Many users and program partners also thought the Rideshare logo, which was created in the 1990s, looked outdated and didn’t fully encompass all that the program has to offer, she said.