Survey of Dane County businesses shows grim outlook should COVID-19 regulations remain

Many businesses reported dissatisfaction with governmental responses to business needs during the pandemic. Nearly half of respondents rated the local officials responses as below average or poor, and 59% of businesses said the same for state officials.

Other responses from the survey -- which included businesses involved in restaurants, hospitality, manufacturing and more -- showed a potentially grim outlook for local businesses.

More than a dozen of the responding businesses closed this year, and another 30 percent expect to close by June under the existing government regulations.

"Our businesses have really done the best they can short of closing the doors and throwing in the towel," Madison Black Chamber of Commerce president Camille Carter said.

More than three quarters of responding businesses have seen a decline in revenue during the pandemic. The decline for 30% of businesses was more than half their revenue from the previous year.

Up from 28% before the pandemic began, 57% of businesses are have at least some employees work remotely or from home.

Downtown Madison Inc. president Jason Ilstrup called on consumers to buy from local businesses to prop them up through the winter.