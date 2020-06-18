Survey: Half of responding businesses signal ability to weather COVID-19 pandemic

More than half of businesses responding to a statewide survey say they will be able to survive the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 10 months.
The survey -- put on by Madison Region Economic Partnership, UW-Oshkosh and other regional partnerships -- had fewer responses than the previous two surveys, conducted in May and April, but Jeffre Sachse, interim director of the UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services, said the responses collected could show a positive outlook.
"I think the message from the survey, in aggregate, is hopeful," Sachse said. "It shows that the businesses that are responding are reopening and are showing greater resiliency. But that has to be balanced with the response rate."
Just under 750 businesses responded to the June survey, compared to about 1,100 in May and about 2,400 in April. Sachse said there is a correlation between businesses that said they would not survive longer than three months under circumstances caused by the pandemic.
Sachse also noted that the researchers expected fewer responses as the survey period -- June 1 through 13 -- aligned with the start of summer tourism and was just three weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the stay-at-home order, allowing many businesses to reopen.
"We know that the last thing on most of these business owners' mind is responding to another survey," Sachse said. He added that the partnerships and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will do more outreach next month for the survey, which will open July 1.
More than 85% of responding businesses said they reopened in the past month and more than 41% of responding businesses said they implemented or expanded online sales or services. Still, Sachse said those online platforms have not made up for the loss of revenue.
"The losses of the pandemic will be with us a long time," Sachse said. "Recovery is something that will happen in fits and starts."
