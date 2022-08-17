Survey: Despite gains, Dane County employers have more work to do to increase diversity

Dane County employers still have work to do to increase workplace diversity in 2022, according to a survey newly published by a prominent regional economic development agency.

The Madison Region Economic Partnership released its latest workplace diversity and inclusion survey report in tandem with its annual Economic Development and Diversity Summit, held Tuesday at the Monona Terrace as part of Forward Fest – the state's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival.

The 2022 survey also comes after Madison leaders said earlier this spring that the region is embarking on a new era of economic inclusivity.

Women held 40% of board seats in 2022, survey findings indicate, as well as 42% of leadership positions. Women also make up 50% of the total workforce and 45% of supervisory slots.

But only 10% of employer board seats were held by a person of color in 2022, according to the survey. People of color made up 8% of leadership positions, 12% of supervisory roles and 17% of the total workforce. Around 80% of businesses had no people of color on their boards, as well as in top leadership or supervisory jobs.

Of employers' DEI policies and programs, the survey states that the number of organizations having full- or part-time positions with DEI responsibilities has been increasing. Nearly one-in-five employers had such a role in 2022.

Few organizations had initiatives to diversify their supply chains – only 20% of survey respondents had programs to increase spending with minority-led businesses.

"It's great to see we are making progress on a number of (the survey's) metrics," said MadREP's vice president of talent and education Gene Dalhoff of the 2022 survey compared to previous years, adding that he would like to see that progress pick up a more swift pace.

MadREP CEO Jason Fields agreed, saying "even though we have some ground to make up, this is an area where we can thrive."

"We know that this is good for business," Fields added. "Having the commitment to show and indicate that you are willing to listen and you value (DEI) – that's just ultimately good for your bottom line."

Survey methodology

In its seventh year, MadREP's study of employers' DEI practices is carried out with the help of the Survey Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

In mid-February, the research center mailed surveys to 2,118 randomly selected employers with 10 or more staff members in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock and Sauk Counties in Wisconsin.

The survey went out to for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, governmental operations and academic institutions.

Half of operations were in Dane County. And around 80% of workplaces employed between 10 and 49 people, have been operating for more than 10 years and were for-profit businesses.

About 75% of respondents had an annual revenue of less than $5 million, the survey report states.

How Dane County compares

Compared to MadREP's other counties, Dane County had higher proportions of people of color on boards, in top leadership positions and working as supervisors in their total workforce, according to the survey.

"That may just reflect that Dane County's population is much more diverse," the survey said.

Dane County was also more likely to "have staff with equity and inclusion responsibilities, to have diversity goals, to allow employees to self-identify their disabilities and sexual preferences, to offer domestic partner benefits and to have a supplier diversity program," according to the survey.

Steady progress

Madison's next chapter of economic inclusivity is bolstered mainly by ambitious programs and grants for minority-led ventures, in addition to the employer practices pointed out in the MadREP survey.

But in the wake of the pandemic as well as the racial justice demonstrations of 2020, city businesses, nonprofits and local government officials have become more deliberate in seeking to support minorities regardless, said the Rev. Alex Gee last May, who is the founder of both the $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture project on Madison’s South Side that’s garnered tens of millions in donations and funding, as well as the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership and Development.

The Center isn't the only development that's amassed millions. Businesses and organizations have also poured money into the $25.5 million Black Business Hub, also located on Madison’s South Side and spearheaded by the Urban League of Greater Madison.

The Hub will house gBETA Urban League, a training program for Black-led businesses started last year by startup promoter gener8tor and the Urban League. Local Chambers and nonprofits have unveiled similar educational initiatives, some of have expanded with state funding — $57.6 million in pandemic relief funds was awarded to two dozen organizations through the state’s Diverse Business Assistant Grant Program announced last October.

The Madison Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce received $3.6 million and $3.4 million from the state, respectively, along with several other local entities.