Surreal scene: Dane County Regional Airport almost abandoned amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are plenty of prime spots available in the multi-story parking garage and no congestion at the drop-off and pick-up areas outside the terminal building at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Lines at the ticket counters and at TSA screening are nonexistent.
For those who board a plane, there’s ample room to stow a carry-on and socially distance from other passengers in the aircraft’s cabin.
But the ideal conditions at the airport — that over the years has built a reputation for its hassle-free use — are hampered by an invisible virus.
Bars, restaurants and most shops at the airport are closed, and there are few customers at the car rental desks. Some passengers wear masks and surgical gloves. A few even wrap their luggage in plastic as a further precaution.
“It’s really creepy,” Erin Kelley, 50, said through a mask on which pink flamingos were printed. “I’m using a lot of hand sanitizer.”
Kelley was taking a Delta Airlines flight to Minneapolis on her way home to Topeka, Kansas, after driving to Middleton with her son who had landed a job there.
Few passengers
Most people have skipped air travel all together, and it has left MSN with only a fraction of its regular passenger count.
Before COVID-19, about 3,200 to 3,300 people a day would board 50 or so planes for destinations such as San Francisco, Orlando and beyond. Now, fewer than a dozen planes depart each day but with only 60 to 100 passengers — combined.
“When you walk into the terminal it’s very sad. That’s the best way I can put it,” said Kimberly Jones, director of the county-owned and operated airport. “You just don’t see the people. There’s nobody sitting waiting to get on their flights.”
While non-essential businesses have shuttered, essential businesses like the airport remain open, only most business travel has been canceled and others have postponed vacations.
Tawanda Hood traveled to Madison on Wednesday from Atlanta for personal business with her 6-year-old son, Keshawn, and said driving really wasn’t a realistic option.
Their flight from Atlanta to Charlotte, N.C., had just two other passengers. Their American Airlines flight to Madison had about 10 people on board.
“It was really chill,” Hood said shortly after coming down the escalator from the second floor of the terminal. “It’s usually very crowded and packed, so it’s a nice change.”
Derek Jones, 24, a first-year medical student at UW-Madison, returned Wednesday from his home in Maryland. There were between 15 and 20 people on his flight from Baltimore to Minneapolis and about 10 people on his flight from Minneapolis to Madison.
Jones said his mother was worried about him flying, but he said that he wore a mask and “felt pretty safe” on his journey because of the lack of passengers.
“It’s weird,” Jones said. “You expect there to be a lot of people but there isn’t so you feel like something is wrong. But that’s just the way it is.”
Lower revenues
The dramatic slowdown has slashed parking revenue at the airport to about $3,000 a day from $33,000 a day prior to the virus.
The exits out of the parking garage are no longer staffed and customers are asked to pay using a credit or debit card. Those who enter the parking ramp are greeted by a sign that displays the number of available parking spots on each of the ramp’s six levels.
On late Wednesday morning just 50 of the ramp’s 4,232 spaces were being used, according to the vertical electronic message board.
Dane County employs about 80 people at the airport, none of whom have been laid off or have undergone furloughs. They include administrative and parking staff and those who oversee the maintenance and care of the airfield and terminal.
The number does not include deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, TSA agents and employees of the airlines like gate agents, ticket counter clerks and baggage handlers.
Sun Country Airlines has suspended operations to its destinations, which include Nashville, Boston and Seattle, but Delta, United, American and Frontier continue to fly, although with reduced offerings.
“I do know they’ve really reduced the number of employees,” said Jones, who was named the airport’s director in 2018 after 14 years as its deputy director. “Even 9/11, economic downturns, if you will, none of them have the type of impact and effect this is having.”
The Lake Country Travel Mart on the terminal’s first floor is dark with steel gates secured across its entrances. +At Ancora Coffee Roasters, located next door and across from the mostly idled baggage claim, chairs are stacked upside down on tables and there is no smell of fresh brewed coffee.
On the second floor departure level of the terminal, Mad Town Gastropub and Vinoteca Wine & Tapas Bar are both closed, and the only two businesses open beyond the TSA station are Metcalfe’s Local To Go and Madison Xchange.
“They do have some activity from those 100 (passengers a day) plus from the crew and the construction workers are occasionally buying their lunches here,” Jones said. “I think a lot of the airport staff is as well. We’re all trying to do the best we can to help each other out. I know I go down there and try to buy something from both of them everyday just to try and help out.”
But for Dane County, the big revenue hit is primarily in parking. That’s because it gets much of its revenue from leases from retailers, restaurateurs and the airlines.
Bright spots
The airport is also getting about $15 million from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that it can use for day-to-day operations, including paying employees.
One of the tiny silver linings to the lack of air traffic and crowds is that it’s helping expedite a $10 million terminal expansion project that started in February and was scheduled for completion by September. Only now the work, which adds more seating, new restrooms and two new concession areas, could wrap up by July, Jones said.
One of the new draws to the airport is a light display that is similar in feel to “Fantasy in Lights” at Olin Park during the holiday season but could be getting more traffic on some nights than the airport receives all day. “Flight of Lights” opened April 18 and will run through May 10. It is located on both sides of International Lane as motorists approach the airport terminal. It runs nightly from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and features six light displays that highlight Wisconsin sports teams, animals and nature, popular nonstop destinations and a tribute to first responders.
“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during Safer at Home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons and more,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said earlier this month. “We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements.”
Back in the terminal, social distancing doesn’t take much thought considering the lack of people and activity.
Isaac Seip was one of only a few people getting ready to board a plane for Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon. The 16-year-old sophomore at Madison East was headed to San Francisco to see his ailing grandmother but also had a layover in Salt Lake City, Utah. Seip, a standout player for the Purgolders’ boys volleyball team, wore a mask and blaze-orange latex gloves. He also had a gallon baggie of gloves in his backpack.
“I’m a little nervous but I think I have enough protection,” Seip said. “I think right now, because of the personal situation, it’s necessary for me to fly.”
