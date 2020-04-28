Surreal scene: Dane County Regional Airport almost abandoned amid COVID-19 pandemic

But for Dane County, the big revenue hit is primarily in parking. That’s because it gets much of its revenue from leases from retailers, restaurateurs and the airlines.

Bright spots

The airport is also getting about $15 million from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that it can use for day-to-day operations, including paying employees.

One of the tiny silver linings to the lack of air traffic and crowds is that it’s helping expedite a $10 million terminal expansion project that started in February and was scheduled for completion by September. Only now the work, which adds more seating, new restrooms and two new concession areas, could wrap up by July, Jones said.

One of the new draws to the airport is a light display that is similar in feel to “Fantasy in Lights” at Olin Park during the holiday season but could be getting more traffic on some nights than the airport receives all day. “Flight of Lights” opened April 18 and will run through May 10. It is located on both sides of International Lane as motorists approach the airport terminal. It runs nightly from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and features six light displays that highlight Wisconsin sports teams, animals and nature, popular nonstop destinations and a tribute to first responders.