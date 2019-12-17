Sun Prairie manufacturer to see expansion as part of larger state incentives deal

It wasn't clear Tuesday whether there was overlap in the state's and the city's expansion and job-growth projections for Imperial Blades. Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. spokesman David Callender said the state incentives would result in the creation of 100 new jobs at Imperial Blades. Attempts to reach officials with Milwaukee Tool, Imperial Blades and Techtronic Industries were not immediately successful.

In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers said "our state is extremely grateful that Milwaukee Tool continues to expand and invest in Wisconsin."

The Milwaukee Tool agreement includes the most new jobs of any economic development deal inked since Evers took office in January.

The latest incentives agreement is part of a five-year initiative, launched in 2016, between the state and Milwaukee Tool under which the Brookfield-based manufacturer pledges to create up to 1,812 new jobs and make $174.5 million in capital investments in return for up to $46 million in tax incentives.

According to the WEDC, those 1,812 jobs will directly generate about $7.2 million annually in state income taxes. The company’s expansion could also indirectly generate 4,017 additional jobs in the region generating about $8.3 million in state tax revenue, according to the governor's office.