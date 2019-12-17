Sun Prairie manufacturer to see expansion as part of larger state incentives deal

A Sun Prairie manufacturer of power tool blades will undergo a $7.5 million expansion and add at least 30 positions under a deal announced Tuesday between its parent company and state officials.
The expansion of Imperial Blades, 450 Progress Way, is part of a larger agreement between the state and power-tools maker Milwaukee Tool, which will invest more than $100 million in the creation of a manufacturing campus in Menomonee Falls and add 870 jobs by 2025 in return for $20 million in tax incentives.
"We are excited to have Imperial Blades become a part of another great Wisconsin manufacturer like Milwaukee Tool, and that they have chosen to grow with us in Sun Prairie," Sun Prairie economic development director Neil Stechschulte said.
Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., purchased Imperial Blades in October 2018.
Imperial Blades currently employs 60, according to Stechschulte, and under a city incentives agreement worth up to $536,338 would have to retain those jobs and add another 30 over seven years.
The facility is now about 22,000 square feet, Stechschulte said, and would grow to about 52,000 square feet under the city's incentives deal, which is in addition to and negotiated separately from the state deal. He pegged the cost of the 30,000-square-foot addition at $3.5 million.
It wasn't clear Tuesday whether there was overlap in the state's and the city's expansion and job-growth projections for Imperial Blades. Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. spokesman David Callender said the state incentives would result in the creation of 100 new jobs at Imperial Blades. Attempts to reach officials with Milwaukee Tool, Imperial Blades and Techtronic Industries were not immediately successful.
In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers said "our state is extremely grateful that Milwaukee Tool continues to expand and invest in Wisconsin."
The Milwaukee Tool agreement includes the most new jobs of any economic development deal inked since Evers took office in January.
The latest incentives agreement is part of a five-year initiative, launched in 2016, between the state and Milwaukee Tool under which the Brookfield-based manufacturer pledges to create up to 1,812 new jobs and make $174.5 million in capital investments in return for up to $46 million in tax incentives.
According to the WEDC, those 1,812 jobs will directly generate about $7.2 million annually in state income taxes. The company’s expansion could also indirectly generate 4,017 additional jobs in the region generating about $8.3 million in state tax revenue, according to the governor's office.
The 65-acre site in Menomonee Falls will allow Milwaukee Tool to expand into a multi-building, multi-purpose campus that could be up to 2.5 million square feet, the governor's office said.
"The people of Milwaukee Tool are our most valued resource. It is their passion for our brand and their obsession with our users that continues to drive a culture of success," Milwaukee Tool Group president Steve Richman said in a statement. "These expansions are necessary for Milwaukee Tool to sustain our growth by delivering disruptive innovation to users on job sites around the world."
Milwaukee Tool has increased employment at its Brookfield campus from just over 300 jobs in 2011 to more than 1,400 this year. The company currently employs more than 4,100 people nationwide.