A Sun Prairie company is getting bigger after buying a Monona firm.
Pro-Active Engineering, an electronic design and manufacturing company, has announced that it has acquired Apex Embedded Systems, an electronics and software engineering company that serves clients in the industrial, scientific, research, military and aerospace sectors.
The purchase expands Pro-Active Engineering’s design engineering and software development capabilities. Apex, which has been in business since 1992, will continue to honor existing agreements to their customers through Pro-Active Engineering, according to a press release. All four Apex employees, including founder Mike Ihm, have been integrated into the Pro-Active staff, that now consists of 72 employees.
“It is a great pleasure to have Mike Ihm and his team from Apex Embedded Systems join our design team at Pro-Active Engineering,” Toby Klusmeyer, founder and president of Pro-Active Engineering said.
Pro-Active Engineering, located in a 45,000-square-foot facility at 350 Business Park Dr. in Sun Prairie, was founded in 1996. Since that time the company has been providing electronic design, layouts for electronic circuit board, board assembly, and box build assembly services for a wide range of industries including industrial equipment, medical devices, LED lighting, energy systems, pharmaceutical products, military products and scientific and research equipment, including underwater autonomous vehicles.
While Apex, a competitor of Pro-Active, was strictly a design firm, Pro-Active also has its own manufacturing facility that provides contract services for a wide range of clients.
Industrial products include components for fluid dispensing systems, pumps and encoders while medical devices include radiation and nurse call systems, door controls and monitoring devices. Pro-Active also provides components for inspection systems and analytical instruments in the pharmaceutical industry and does work on surveillance, reconnaissance and command and control systems for the military.
"It's expanding our engineering team significantly," said Isaac Schepp, a marketing specialist for Pro-Active, said of the purchase of Apex. "Mike's team has a lot of expertise that is increasing our capabilities."