Summit Credit Union purchasing Associated Bank branch in Monroe
Summit Credit Union purchasing Associated Bank branch in Monroe

Summit headquarters

Summit Credit Union's headquarters is in Cottage Grove.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Summit Credit Union purchased an Associated Bank branch in Monroe, which will become another branch of the credit union.

Deposit accounts at the Monroe branch -- 1420 11th St. -- will transition to Summit early next year, pending approvals from state and federal agencies, the credit union said in an announcement Tuesday. Loans and other customer relationships will remain with Associated Bank.

"We're excited to grow our presence in south-central Wisconsin, adding the Monroe community to our growing branch network," Summit CEO and president Kim Sponem said.

The Monroe location will be Summit's 46th branch. Summit maintains more than $4.3 billion in assets with more than 205,000 members and 662 employees across southern Wisconsin.

