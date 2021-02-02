Summerfest postponed to September

Summerfest, one of the state's signature events, is being postponed to this fall with the hope that vaccinations will make the festival a reality.

Officials announced Tuesday that the event, normally held in late June and early July, will be held over three, three-day weekends in September. A similar plan was tried in 2020 but ultimately the festival was cancelled due to the surging pandemic.

"While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine," the festival announced on its website. "Our team is excited to get back to what we do best."

The festival, billed as the World's Largest Music Festival and presented by Madison-based American Family Insurance, can draw more than 100,000 people a day to Milwaukee's lake front, is planned for September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

Khalid, Luke Bryan, Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews, Blink-182 and Gun's n' Roses had been announced as headliners to play at the American Family Amphitheater but it's unclear if those acts will be a part of the new dates for the festival. An announcement on the 2021 lineup is scheduled for this spring, according to Summerfest officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.