Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero Group is a manufacturer of household appliances, including refrigerators, stoves and dishwashers.

 State Journal archives

Madison-based appliance company Sub-Zero Group plans to create 100 jobs as it expands in Fitchburg with a new research and development facility.

Sub-Zero, which designs and builds refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing appliances, is planning a $70 million project to create the facility adjacent to their current Fitchburg location on Basswood Drive, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC will award Sub-Zero up to $1 million in state income tax credits over the next four years, provided the company meets job creation and capital investment goals.

“This investment will allow Sub-Zero to position itself for continued growth and success, and at the same time, create family-supporting jobs in the Madison area," WEDC CEO Mark R. Hogan said in a statement.

The planned 350,000 square foot facility would focus on research and development for new appliances, according to WEDC.

In its application for WEDC credits, Sub-Zero said the average employee at the new facility would make $104,000 a year, WEDC spokesman David Callender said. 

A representative for Sub-Zero did not immediately return requests for comment.

Sub-Zero designs and builds refrigeration equipment and cooking and washing appliances in Fitchburg and Goodyear, Arizona, under the brands Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

This report may be updated.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

We'll give you the Business

Sign up for the free Business Briefing email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.