Madison-based appliance company Sub-Zero Group plans to create 100 jobs as it expands in Fitchburg with a new research and development facility.
Sub-Zero, which designs and builds refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing appliances, is planning a $70 million project to create the facility adjacent to their current Fitchburg location on Basswood Drive, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
WEDC will award Sub-Zero up to $1 million in state income tax credits over the next four years, provided the company meets job creation and capital investment goals.
“This investment will allow Sub-Zero to position itself for continued growth and success, and at the same time, create family-supporting jobs in the Madison area," WEDC CEO Mark R. Hogan said in a statement.
The planned 350,000 square foot facility would focus on research and development for new appliances, according to WEDC.
In its application for WEDC credits, Sub-Zero said the average employee at the new facility would make $104,000 a year, WEDC spokesman David Callender said.
A representative for Sub-Zero did not immediately return requests for comment.
Sub-Zero designs and builds refrigeration equipment and cooking and washing appliances in Fitchburg and Goodyear, Arizona, under the brands Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.
