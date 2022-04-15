 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMPLOYMENT | THE GREAT REBOUND

Strong Wisconsin employment numbers could underscore beginning of rebound from Great Resignation

The latest Wisconsin workforce data show positive growth in the state’s employment rate and labor force participation, which state officials say may be signs of potential recovery from the surge in resignations caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dennis Winters

Winters

The Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for March dropped to 2.8%, according to preliminary estimates. DWD will update the state’s official unemployment rate for March next month, while February’s finalized rate came in at 2.9% — tied for the all-time low.

Officials also noted that the state had a record 3,056,200 people employed last month, according to preliminary data, which also underscores a strong overall economy. The news comes while many industries in the state continue to struggle with ongoing workforce shortage challenges.

“We’ve heard of the Great Resignation, but that is somewhat turning around,” DWD chief economist Dennis Winters said during a press briefing Thursday. “We’re getting a little bit of data in where the older workers, the baby boomers essentially, are coming back into the workforce. The causes of that are uncertain.”

Winters added that time will tell whether that workforce trend will continue.

“That will be a big determinant in the overall labor force participation rate, which will then be a big determinant in how critical the job quantities are,” he said.

State officials said March’s preliminary unemployment rate of 2.8% marks a record for the state, though previous estimates have reached that level as recently as December 2021, though that month’s rate was later revised to 3.1%.

The state’s finalized unemployment rate reached as low as 2.9% in February of this year, March 2020 and the months of January, February and March 2018.

Despite the positive growth, Winters said ongoing labor force challenges continue to put a damper on the economic growth in not just Wisconsin, but in national and global markets as well.

We just don’t have the personnel,” he said. “That’s why technology and training matched together is critical to bring it together to increase that productivity going forward so the economies can grow and the standard of living can grow. It’s not just Wisconsin: The lack of talent is global.”

