Stoughton Trailers set to hire 300 new employees

Stoughton Trailers will hire 300 new employees at various skill levels at its Stoughton and Brodhead plants, the company announced Wednesday.

The company, which is a manufacturer and supplier of semi-truck trailers, will hire employees in entry-level and skilled positions in assembly, welding, material control and maintenance. Stoughton Trailers will also hire employees in engineering, quality, supply chain, information technology, human resources, marketing and accounting.

“Current and projected business is strong at Stoughton Trailers," president and CEO Bob Wahlin said. "We’ve secured a significant number of new orders from some of our larger, well-known trucking fleets, and we’ve gained market share. We’re expecting substantial growth in 2021."

This report will be updated.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.