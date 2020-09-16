 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stoughton Trailers set to hire 300 new employees
0 comments
alert top story

Stoughton Trailers set to hire 300 new employees

Stoughton Trailers

The rear view of a newly built trailer by Stoughton Trailers in Stoughton. The company plans to hire another 300 employees this fall.

 STOUGHTON TRAILERS

Stoughton Trailers will hire 300 new employees at various skill levels at its Stoughton and Brodhead plants, the company announced Wednesday. 

The company, which is a manufacturer and supplier of semi-truck trailers, will hire employees in entry-level and skilled positions in assembly, welding, material control and maintenance. Stoughton Trailers will also hire employees in engineering, quality, supply chain, information technology, human resources, marketing and accounting. 

“Current and projected business is strong at Stoughton Trailers," president and CEO Bob Wahlin said. "We’ve secured a significant number of new orders from some of our larger, well-known trucking fleets, and we’ve gained market share. We’re expecting substantial growth in 2021."

This report will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics