Stoughton Trailers raises starting wage to fill jobs as trailer orders increase

Bouncing back from a midyear lull in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton Trailers reported a dramatic increase in orders during the fourth quarter.
To fulfil the orders and keep up with demand, Stoughton Trailers — which manufactures semi-truck trailers — raised its base pay for new employees to $16 per hour for assemblers, $17 per hour for machine operators and $18.25 per hour for welders.
The raise in wages comes after the company began a recruiting effort in September to fill 300 open jobs.
Stoughton Trailers has seen new fleet customers and continued purchases from existing customers, which has driven up orders for trailers in the fourth quarter this year after a slump in the second and third quarters.
“Despite the unpredictability we saw in the spring and early summer due to COVID-19, our business and industry have swiftly recovered and even thrived," chief commercial officer Jeremy Sanders said.
Many of the sales have been for dry freight, which could also be caused by the pandemic. As more people are ordering goods online, more trailers are required to meet the logistics of shipping so many more parcels.
1 of 12
The former Oscar Mayer property and the area surrounding it poses a critical redevelopment opportunity for the city. AssuredLeads is located on the sixth floor of an office building on the property at 910 Mayer Ave., and this is the view looking south toward downtown.
AssuredLeads is located on the sixth floor of the former Oscar Mayer headquarters building at the 72-acre property at 910 Mayer Ave. The company generates and sells commercial insurance leads to agents and carriers.
As tenants settle in at the industrial site where Oscar Mayer used to manufacture dogs and deli meats, Madison is thinking broadly about the future of the critical swath of land on the city’s north side.
1 of 12
The former Oscar Mayer property and the area surrounding it poses a critical redevelopment opportunity for the city. AssuredLeads is located on the sixth floor of an office building on the property at 910 Mayer Ave., and this is the view looking south toward downtown.
BEN BREWER
The main lobby at the former Oscar Mayer headquarters building features a large portrait of a hot dog.
BEN BREWER
AssuredLeads is located on the sixth floor of the former Oscar Mayer headquarters building at the 72-acre property at 910 Mayer Ave. The company generates and sells commercial insurance leads to agents and carriers.
BEN BREWER
AssuredLeads employees at work.
BEN BREWER
AssuredLeads VP of Sales Zach Anderson, left, and CEO Travis Batiza expect the company to grow to a couple hundred employees by 2021.
BEN BREWER
AssuredLeads employees at work.
BEN BREWER
Small remnants of the Oscar Mayer headquarters building can be round around the AssuredLeads office including this miniature Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
BEN BREWER
A view opposite the entrance to the AssuredLeads office on the sixth floor of the former Oscar Mayer headquarters building. The company has room to grow into the vacant space.
BEN BREWER
Small remnants of the Oscar Mayer headquarters building can be round around the AssuredLeads office including architectural drawings of the lobby entrance.
BEN BREWER
AssuredLeads CEO Travis Batiza looks through old Oscar Mayer packaging drafts left in the former headquarters building.
BEN BREWER
The 72-acre property sits in a primary gateway between the airport and downtown, and presents a unique development opportunity for the transportation corridor.
BEN BREWER
The view from AssuredLeads' office on the sixth floor.
For many on unemployment, losing the extra $600 per week from the federal government will slash income by half or more. To help the unemployed, state workforce development boards will hold drive-up events July 15 for job seekers.