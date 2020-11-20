Stoughton Trailers raises starting wage to fill jobs as trailer orders increase

Bouncing back from a midyear lull in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton Trailers reported a dramatic increase in orders during the fourth quarter.

To fulfil the orders and keep up with demand, Stoughton Trailers — which manufactures semi-truck trailers — raised its base pay for new employees to $16 per hour for assemblers, $17 per hour for machine operators and $18.25 per hour for welders.

The raise in wages comes after the company began a recruiting effort in September to fill 300 open jobs.

Stoughton Trailers has seen new fleet customers and continued purchases from existing customers, which has driven up orders for trailers in the fourth quarter this year after a slump in the second and third quarters.

“Despite the unpredictability we saw in the spring and early summer due to COVID-19, our business and industry have swiftly recovered and even thrived," chief commercial officer Jeremy Sanders said.

Many of the sales have been for dry freight, which could also be caused by the pandemic. As more people are ordering goods online, more trailers are required to meet the logistics of shipping so many more parcels.

