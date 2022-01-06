Stoughton Trailers building plant in Texas and adds another production line in Stoughton to help meet demand

The chassis are not those used on the typical trailers produced at Stoughton Trailers. Instead, they are built for containers that are often seen double-stacked on train cars or in multiple levels on ships. When the containers are off-loaded, each is placed on a chassis that is then pulled by truck to warehouses, distribution centers and stores.

The Waco facility is about 200 miles from the Port of Houston and about 90 miles south of major rail terminals in Dallas and Forth Worth. Once the Waco, Stoughton and Evansville facilities are operating at capacity, Wahlin expects his company to be producing 20,000 to 25,000 chassis per year.

Those efforts are being made possible by the U.S. International Trade Commission that in April issued a 44.3% tariff for the next five years on the chassis and sub-assemblies and the U.S. Department of Commerce which made a similar ruling that is expected to drive the total tariff to 221%.

"We do feel that this will get us well covered in the south and there could be future possibilities in the west and northeast," Wahlin said. "We realize, particularly with the labor challenges, that we may have to go where this a more available workforce. We're finding it very difficult to grow our facilities."