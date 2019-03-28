A Stoughton structural steel fabricator will temporarily lay off an undisclosed number of its employees until it can secure more work.

Zalk Josephs Fabricators told employees in a Tuesday letter that it will lay off them off starting May 27 because the company doesn't have enough work lined up. It's unclear how long the layoffs will last.

A company operations manager, Nathan Michael, said the company employs 75 but declined to say how many would be laid off.

"Zalk Josephs truly regrets that these actions are necessary," the company said in a March 26 letter to employees. "We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our employees and our foremost concern is securing new bookings."

In a Thursday layoff notice, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said it would offer resources, which could include resume writing and job search workshops, to affected employees.

For more information about those resources: Go to dwd.wisconsin.gov/dislocatedworker/.