Stoughton business equips beekeepers with tech to address threatened bee populations

A growing business nestled in Stoughton’s historic Downtown is equipping beekeepers around the world with tech to better understand bees and how they live.
BroodMinder, founded just over a half-decade ago, works with local manufacturers to make devices that help professional and hobby beekeepers monitor the health of their bee colonies using sensors that can report, in real time, the temperature, weight and humidity levels inside the hive.
With the BroodMinder mobile app, beekeepers can wirelessly access the data their devices store. They can also upload the data into an information “cloud” that’s public domain known as beecounted.org. All shared information is anonymous and identifiable only by ZIP code.
The data provides insight into why bee populations have faced the threat of decline for years, as well as solutions for ensuring the survival of the insect and its habitat.
Last winter alone, beekeepers from several Midwestern states lost more than 60% of their hives, according to BroodMinder data. Making up those hives are bees living by an intricate social code — a “queen bee” bears the offspring while foragers gather nectar to later make honey, for instance.
Rich Morris heads into his business, BroodMinder, which does most of its business online, but has a brick-and-mortar store in Stoughton.
“I wanted to see when my bees died in the winter,” said BroodMinder founder Rich Morris of his motivations for launching the business, adding that he has been a beekeeper for 15 years. “Looking at the market space (in 2014), beekeeping is a segment of agriculture that had not embraced tech in any way.”
Morris, also an electrical engineer by training, operates BroodMinder with wife and co-owner Laura Davis, project manager Steve Cantley and around five more employees doing quality control, marketing, design, writing and engineering.
He affectionately called Davis the “queen bee” and referred to himself as the “lead drone” — another word for male bees.
The business also staffs students during the summertime, Davis said.
Before BroodMinder, Morris worked for Madison-based research and product development firm bb7 with Cantley. Morris brought with him decades of experience conceptualizing devices for scientists, medical professionals and consumers.
At bb7, Morris and Cantley helped study populations of people with bone disease. It was an opportunity to identify problems and needs within those populations, the outcome being new medicines and treatments, Cantley said.
He figured the principles of population analysis could also be applied to bees.
“If you don’t measure, you don’t learn,” Morris said.
Now, BroodMinder sells most of its products online, but the occasional passerby will stop in at the business’ brick-and-mortar space where they can see the devices in person.
Some of them line the shelves, while others are strewn in pieces across Morris’ workspace — evidence he’s been tinkering with some of the hardware.
He said BroodMinder’s circuit boards come from Sun Prairie, and plastic parts from Chicago. Aluminum components are sourced from Manitowoc, among other locations.
“There’s a cool thing that honeybees do,” Morris said of what BroodMinder’s range of devices accomplish. “They thermoregulate the hive when there’s brood at 95 degrees. (One device looks) at temperature. (Another examines) weight. Weight is telling you when things bloom. Nectar comes from blooming flowers and trees.”
“If you look over a year, it’s a terrific indicator of climate shift,” he added, noting the devices use Bluetooth technology to collect and store weight and humidity data for the beekeeper.
The equipment reveals the health metrics of the hive, which allows the beekeeper to make adjustments that improve habitat conditions.
Morris said he discovered two years ago that if there’s a 4-degree bump in temperature “then something extreme is happening.” It usually means the bee colony has swarmed out of the hive and is in search of a new place to live.
To date, BroodMinder has sold and shipped tens of thousands of its devices globally, Morris said.
In it for the science
The business has also received $250,000 from the National Science Foundation to build on its mission. The rest of the BroodMinder’s funds have come from the founders via bootstrapping.
“We aren’t in it to make money,” Morris said.
And that’s OK, Morris said, because data from the cloud has spotlighted some important trends — for individual beekeepers and the greater public.
For example, U.S. beekeepers have averaged 30% hive loss over the winter months within the last decade. Morris calls it “colony collapse disorder.”
That percentage aligns with a recent petition filed by the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity with a group of 14 students from a law school in Albany, New York.
Endangered species?
The February 2021 petition calls for including the American bumblebee species in the Endangered Species Act, a piece of legislation enacted in the U.S. in 1973 that protects wildlife in danger of going extinct.
Rich Morris, founder of BroodMinder, shows off the production area at his shop in downtown Stoughton.
The petition cites research indicating that several states, including North Dakota, have “zero or close to zero” bumblebees left.
There are several causes for that, as many studies suggest, including climate change, habitat loss, air pollution and other factors.
But no matter the culprit, Morris views bee colonies as a “miracle ecosystem” with “tiny brains and really exotic behaviors.”
That complexity is worth understanding, researching and preserving, he said.