Stoughton business equips beekeepers with tech to address threatened bee populations

A growing business nestled in Stoughton’s historic Downtown is equipping beekeepers around the world with tech to better understand bees and how they live.

BroodMinder, founded just over a half-decade ago, works with local manufacturers to make devices that help professional and hobby beekeepers monitor the health of their bee colonies using sensors that can report, in real time, the temperature, weight and humidity levels inside the hive.

With the BroodMinder mobile app, beekeepers can wirelessly access the data their devices store. They can also upload the data into an information “cloud” that’s public domain known as beecounted.org. All shared information is anonymous and identifiable only by ZIP code.

The data provides insight into why bee populations have faced the threat of decline for years, as well as solutions for ensuring the survival of the insect and its habitat.

Last winter alone, beekeepers from several Midwestern states lost more than 60% of their hives, according to BroodMinder data. Making up those hives are bees living by an intricate social code — a “queen bee” bears the offspring while foragers gather nectar to later make honey, for instance.

BroodMinder Rich Morris heads into his business, BroodMinder, which does most of its business online, but has a brick-and-mortar store in Stoughton.