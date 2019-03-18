LAKE DELTON -- Two of the newest additions to the state's tourism industry were on display here for the first full day of the Governor's Conference on Tourism.

The three-day event is allowing host Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to offer a peek at its $35 million, 112,000-square-foot addition to its conference center that, by August when it opens, will more than double the amount of meeting space at the resort and bring in more and larger events.

The tourism conference is also proving to be a coming out party for Sara Meaney, Gov. Tony Evers' appointee to lead the state Department of Tourism.

Meany, 44, is expected to answer questions before a State Senate committee on Wednesday as she seeks approval. But on Monday she stood before nearly 850 tourism officials from chambers of commerce, visitors bureaus and convention organizations from around Wisconsin and laid out her vision for one of the state's three economic pillars.

And unlike her predecessor, Stephanie Klett, Meaney skipped the pep rally and went right into a marketing pitch backed with numbers that she believes will help further grow the state's tourism economy that has increased in each of the last eight years and is expected to grow slightly when the 2018 numbers are released in May. But Meaney believes there is much room to grow by targeting a more diverse traveler, putting a greater emphasis on outdoor recreation and by using events like the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee and the Ryder Cup in Sheboygan County, both in 2020, as spring boards for repeat or first-time travelers to the state.

"I would suggest we're doing quite well," said Meaney, who walked back and forth on a ballroom stage and shunned the use of a podium. "But in the scheme of things, there are things we have going for us but we also have a lot of work ahead."

Meaney wondered out loud to the group if the state can improve its rate of return on tourism promotions and said the state has lagged behind by 10 percent when compared to other states on its growth of overnight stays. She also wants to tap into other markets, in addition to Minneapolis and Chicago, like Phoenix, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver; work to attract more people of color; and draw more Millennials to the state. Gov. Evers' proposed budget includes a plan to create an office of outdoor recreation that would employ three people and the budget asks that the overall tourism budget, which has been flat over the last several years at about $15 million, be increased by $5.1 million over the next two years. The national average for annual state tourism budgets is $19.8 million, according to Meaney.

"So what we know is it's possible to speed that (growth rate) up, it's possible to do more winning," Meaney said. "It's possible to kick some more butt."

Direct tourism spending in 2017 across Wisconsin rose 3.17 percent over 2016, to $12.7 billion, according to a study commissioned by the state. The report noted that the number of visitors has, over each of the past four years, increased between 2 percent and 2.4 percent and that in 2017 about 110 million people took part in tourism activities. One in 13 jobs in the state is sustained by tourism, and overall business sales related to tourism rose 3.2 percent to $20.6 billion.

Tourism touches all of the state's 72 counties with Milwaukee County leading the way with nearly $2 billion in direct spending. Dane County is second in direct spending at $1.2 billion while Sauk County, home to many of the attractions in Wisconsin Dells and Devil’s Lake State Park, was third at $1.1 billion in 2017.

Paul Upchurch, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, said Meaney enters her role with the state's tourism department in "good shape" and brings with her a deep background in marketing. Upchurch has worked with Meaney for several years in her positions with Milwaukee advertising agencies and her most recent stint as chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film.

"She's super smart and she's very data driven," Upchurch said Monday just prior to Meaney's presentation. "She's really going to look at the data of where our visitors are coming from, what inspires them and what brings them to Wisconsin. She just has to make sure that she's going to allocate her resources in a way that maximizes that. I think she's going to do a great job."

Meaney grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Whitefish Bay and after high school earned a psychology degree from UW-Madison where to help pay the bills she worked at the Wild Iris Cafe on Regent Street and a West Side and TGI Fridays. After college she worked in healthcare marketing and corporate sales, spent time in Denver and Dublin, Ireland, before returning to Milwaukee in 2009 to launch her own marketing company. Her firm, Comet Branding + PR, merged with Hanson Dodge Creative, where she was a partner and served as president of strategy and growth but left the company in 2013 to join BVK, a Milwaukee-based advertising agency.

"I think there are a ton of opportunities," said Deb Archer, president and CEO of Destination Madison. "She sees the things she wants to achieve and she really wants to make sure that we're keeping pace or going beyond our surrounding states."