State Street businesses plead to city for changes

Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents much of the downtown, said Monday that he is not surprised by the letter and is "appreciative" of the list of demands. He was asked by the merchants several weeks ago if it would be helpful if they made a list of concerns and offer ideas to address the issues on the street that normally gets millions of visitors a year. The letter is absent names of business owners.

"It’s sad, though, that they do feel this level of fear to the point that they are remaining anonymous in the letter," Verveer said. "They're all longtime merchants who have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into their businesses. They've spent a lot time organizing their thoughts. I absolutely give a lot of credence to their list of demands. Some are easier than others."

Verveer said he has been working with the city's transit department on an effort to eliminate bus traffic from State Street on weekends which would allow more space for businesses to display goods outdoors and for bars and restaurants to expand outdoor seating. Verveer said those changes could take place as soon as this weekend.