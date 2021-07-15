State Street bus station downsizing not enough for Downtown Madison merchants group

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s signature public transit project would only run half the length of Madison’s signature street and could result in the other half of it being completely bus-free, and on Monday she agreed to downsize two proposed stations to appease business owners worried they would block shoppers’ views.
That isn’t enough for Downtown Madison Inc., though, which on Wednesday released a statement saying that while it “strongly supports bus rapid transit,” it remains opposed to including the 100 through 300 blocks of State Street in its planned inaugural route.
“We join other stakeholders in opposition of the proposed routes Downtown and placement of stations on State Street and the Capitol Square,” the group representing some 450 businesses and other members said in a statement. “We insist on having inclusive conversations to find a mutually agreed upon compromise for alternative station locations that will best serve BRT riders and will not disrupt businesses.”
BRT is envisioned as a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with larger stations where passengers could get real-time arrival information. With the help of $80 million in proposed federal money, construction of the first phase of the $160 million project would begin next year and could be in operation by 2024. It would stretch from near East Towne Mall to Junction Road west of the Beltline.
Rhodes-Conway considers including State Street in the BRT route an equity issue, saying people from all over the city and from all racial and economic backgrounds deserve access to the city’s premier shopping and entertainment district, and has so far resisted calls to move the buses off the route.
In a statement, she said: “We value the businesses on State Street we want all of our residents to enjoy access to them. The current plan addresses many of the concerns expressed by businesses, including reducing bus volumes by half, reducing the shelter sizes while making them more transparent, removing up to eight of the existing bus stops, and probably eliminating all buses on lower State Street. We look forward to providing equitable transportation access to all our residents while helping our businesses thrive.”
The new proposed BRT stations — one in front of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the other one block west at Gorham Street — are designed to be more transparent, giving users and pedestrians better views of storefronts. The station’s sheltered areas would be the same size as the bus shelters on State now, or 20 feet, according to city transportation director Tom Lynch.
State Street is already part of several Metro Transit bus routes, but Lynch said that under the current BRT plan, all local buses would be removed from State, with the end result being “about a 50% reduction in bus traffic on upper State Street and a 100% reduction on lower State Street.”
By way of comparison, he said that in 2019, upper State Street had about 60 buses per hour — 30 in each direction — during rush hour. With BRT, that number would drop to 24, he said.
Lynch has said including State Street in the BRT route has long been the plan, and one that the public has had ample opportunity to review. But DMI president Jason Ilstrup said that with the pandemic “everything changed for Downtown in 2020,” and that the two Downtown stations would limit “the future visioning of Madison’s iconic connection between the Capitol and the university.”
“The community views public space differently and now there are more options available to enjoy our Downtown,” he said. “DMI believes there is a compromise available where we can still serve the transit riders locations close to State Street, while allowing for our entire community to re-imagine what State Street might be in the future.”
Pointing to the economic damage wrought by COVID-19-related shutdowns and Black Lives Matter protests that sometimes ended in looting and property destruction Downtown, some residents and business owners, as well as the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, have called for closing State Street to all vehicle traffic and turning it into a pedestrian mall as a way to revitalize the area.